This is the one Netflix hidden feature that every parent needs to know about

One of the best Netflix hidden features is the platform’s super useful — but curiously unadvertised — category codes. Typing in one of these secret combinations will allow you to unlock new content categories and can make combing through Netflix’s vast content library significantly easier.

There are codes for all sorts of obscure hidden categories such as baseball movies (12339) or deep sea horror movies (45028). Just type the four or five digit code into the Netflix search bar and you can quickly find exactly the sort of movie or TV show you’re looking for. This is particularly handy when you’re in the mood for a very specific type of movie/show and don’t want to waste precious time searching through third-party recommendation sites.

Some of these hidden codes will be of particular interest to parents or anybody looking to find something suitable for younger viewers to watch.

For starters, enter 27346 into the Netflix search bar and you’ll instantly see the service’s entire offering of kids' TV shows. Alternatively, if you want movies based on children's books just type in 10056. And there’s even a code for slightly older kids as well, 6962 brings up movies suitable for youngsters between the ages of 11 and 12, which is great if you want to eliminate content designed for pre-schoolers.

(Image credit: Netflix )

If you’ve got a Disney superfan in your household, and want to search Netflix’s selection of Disney content you’ll need code 67673. Although, it should be noted, the platform’s offering of Disney stuff is relatively sparse, and in some regions is actually non-existent.

In this case, you’d almost certainly be better off subscribing to Disney Plus which as the name suggests is the official home of Disney streaming content. Plus' content vault is basically a Disney fanatic's dream library with access to classic movies and TV shows from both Disney and Pixar. As well as basically all the Star Wars and Marvel stuff for slightly older viewers.

The best streaming services don’t always do a great job of putting age-appropriate content front and center. While Netflix does this better than many of its rivals, these hidden codes are a great way of filtering its content library even further. So next time you need something to keep the little ones quiet for an afternoon, just type in one of these codes and you can find what you need in minutes.

It should be noted that these hidden codes can be a little finicky sometimes. While it's possible to access Netflix hidden categories just be entering them into the search bar, this method doesn't always work. For guaranteed results we recommend entering them via the URL on a web browser. If you're not sure how to do this, we've got an easy-to-follow walkthrough on how to enter Netflix secret codes that will guide you through the entire process.

