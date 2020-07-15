ThinkPad Nano specs just leaked — and it looks like a Dell XPS 13 killer

Leaked Lenovo presentation materials highlighting a ThinkPad Nano laptop might be giving Dell cause for concern. This new laptop undercuts the Dell XPS 13 left and right, with a slim bezel that could make Dell's InfinityEdge display want to cut weight.

For starters, the ThinkPad X1 Nano is the "lightest ThinkPad ever" at less than 999kg (2.2 pounds), sliding in at about 0.4 pounds lighter than the non-touch XPS 13 (2.64 pounds). It's just as thin as the XPS 13, the best laptop available now, at 14.8mm or 0.58 inches.

ThinkPad X1 Nano specs

These leaked specs come courtesy of respected tech tweeter @h0x0d aka WalkingCat. The slide also reveals the X1 Nano would have a 13-inch 2K display with the 16:10 aspect ratio, and that it's rated for up to 450 nits of brightness (pretty bright) and produces 100% of the sRGB color spectrum.

Other specs include an Intel Tiger Lake 15W processor and 16GB of RAM. The sheets claim this is a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, but that's a little confusing when Tiger Lake is expected to be a 11th Gen chip class.

And for the cherry on top, it's got dual Thunderbolt 4 ports (one for charging, one for dual 4K monitor output), 4x4 MIMO LTE and 5G, plus it's built in a premium carbon fiber design with an "optional weave A" cover. Since it's a ThinkPad, you've also got the TrackPoint for nub-based navigation.

ThinkPad X1 Nano battery life

Just as interestingly, Lenovo's slide claims this ultraportable will pack more than 17 hours of battery life into its super-slim chassis. It doesn't note what test that's measured under, so we're eager to run it on our web browsing-based battery test to see if it can top the 12-plus hours we got from the Dell XPS 13.

Because of its Thunderbolt 4 spec, we expect this ThinkPad X1 Nano to arrive no earlier than Q4 2020 or early 2021. We look forward to seeing how the ThinkPad X1 Nano stacks up to rivals such as the Dell XPS 13 as well as the rest of our picks for the best laptops.