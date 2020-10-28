The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1: Release time, schedule and more

Baby Yoda and his bounty hunter dad are back in The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1. After almost a year of waiting, fans finally get the second season of the live-action Star Wars series on Disney Plus this week.

The new episodes follow up on the big cliffhanger that ended season 1: Mando (Pedro Pascal) and The Child blasting off to find the latter's home world, and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) revealing he's in possession of the deadly Darksaber.

There's still a lot of mystery about The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1. For starters, we don't know the episode title. It will likely be preceded by "Chapter 9," assuming it follows the format of season 1 episode titles.

A Reddit leak indicates the season 2 premiere has a run time of 52 minutes, which would make it the longest Mandalorian episode yet (beating the season 1 finale by three minutes).

As for the plot, we know zero, zilch, nada. The episode was directed by showrunner Jon Favreau.

When is the next episode of The Mandalorian season 2?

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1 will be released Friday, Oct. 30 at midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus is available in the U.S., Canada, UK and western Europe.

The Mandalorian season 2 episodes schedule

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1, "Chapter 9" : October 30

: October 30 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2, "Chapter 10" : November 6

: November 6 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3, "Chapter 11" : November 13

: November 13 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 4, "Chapter 12": November 20

November 20 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5, "Chapter 13" : November 27

: November 27 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6, "Chapter 14" : December 4

: December 4 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 7, "Chapter 15" : December 11

: December 11 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8, "Chapter 16": December 18

Favreau directed episode 1, while Star Wars vet Dave Filoni helmed episode 5. Other season 2 directors include Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Carl Weathers, Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed.