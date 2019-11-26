The MacBook Air at $699 is the Black Friday laptop deal of the year

It has a good keyboard. It has plenty of ports and an SD Card slot. And for a limited time, it's on sale at one of the lowest prices ever.

Right now Amazon has the Apple MacBook Air (2017) on sale for $699. That's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far and perhaps the best laptop deal you're going to see all the way through Cyber Monday.

MacBook Air 13" (2017): was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

Need an affordable MacBook? The 2017 MacBook Air is a solid machine with excellent battery life and a great keyboard. And you get both full-size USB ports and a memory card slot. View Deal

This MacBook Air has a 13.3-inch, 1440 x 900 resolution display and is powered by a 5th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB of memory along with 128GB of fast SSD storage. Those are not cutting-edge specs, but they'll do just fine for people who want a laptop for simple tasks like sending emails, watching videos, or browsing the web.

The port selection here is pretty generous. You get two full-size USB ports, a Thunderbolt 2 port and SDXC slot, which is great if you want to transfer pics from your digital camera.

Sister site LaptopMag reviewed the MacBook Air and praised it for its long 10+ hour battery life and comfortable (and reliable) keyboard. However, keep in mind that the screen is not full HD, so if you stream a lot of Netflix or Disney Plus you might want something a little sharper.

Still, if you want a laptop running Apple's macOS and you demand a computing experience that's comfortable, this MacBook Air deal is way too good to pass up. We would hurry on this one.