Forget the Galaxy S11: The Galaxy S10 Plus is $400 off now for Cyber Monday

Yes, the Galaxy S11 is on the horizon with an alleged 108MP camera and Space Zoom, but if you want the best Android phone right now, this is a Cyber Monday deal too good to pass up.

Best Buy currently has the Galaxy S10 Plus for $599, which is $400 off and the cheapest price we've seen. All you need to do is activate it with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. If you go the unlocked route, you'll pay $799, which is still a great $200 off.

Galaxy S10 Plus: was $999 now $599 @ Best Buy

The powerful Galaxy S10 Plus is a whopping $400 off at Best Buy. You'll need to purchase and activate it at Best Buy, but this is one of the best Cyber Monday deals you can still get. View Deal

In our Galaxy S10 Plus review, we loved its immersive 6.4-inch OLED display, as well its triple camera setup that includes an ultra-wide angle lens that delivers great-looking photos. This camera isn't quite as good as the Pixel 4 in low light, but Samsung's night mode produces very good results.

Getting into the S10 Plus is a cinch with the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which is built into the display itself. And you'll enjoy fast performance via the Snapdragon 855 CPU and 8GB of RAM. You also get 128GB of storage, which is double what Apple offers with its iPhone 11 lineup.

Another plus for the Galaxy S10 Plus is its long battery life. This Android flagship lasted a fantastic 12 hours and 35 minutes on the Tom's Guide web surfing test, which beats even the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The S10 Plus won a place on our list of the phones with the best battery life.

Overall, this is my favorite Cyber Monday phone deal but I doubt it will last much longer. See our main Cyber Monday deals page for all the best discounts and sales you can still get.