Pedal as fast as you can over to the best Prime Day exercise bike and sales available right now. Exercise bikes have always been a popular piece of home gym equipment — just look at the rise of Peloton — and they've become even more so in the last year. With these great Prime Day exercise bike deals, you can add a cycling machine to your home fitness set-up while still saving money.
The 2021 Prime Day deals are cutting prices on everything from TVs to smart watches to fitness equipment. But you'll need to act fast, because the best deals will get snapped up immediately.
Keep this page bookmarked throughout the two-day Prime Day event so you can jump on the best exercise bike sales as soon as the happen.
The best Prime Day exercise bike deals
Exerpeutic Folding Indoor Bike: was $200 now $159 @ Amazon
One of our picks for the best exercise bikes, the Exerpeutic is sturdy enough to hold up to 300 pounds, yet also capable of folding to half its size. The LCD screen shows your workout metrics, and the built-in handlebar pulse sensors monitor your target heart rate.View Deal
XTERRA Fitness FB150: was $180 now $113 @ Amazon
This affordable exercise bike is ideal for anyone who wants to stay fit on a budget. The XTERRA FB150 features 8 levels of resistance, an LCD console to monitor metrics and oversized cushion seat. And it folds up, making it great for small spaces.View Deal
NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle: was $1,799 now $899 @ Amazon
This Peloton alternative offers a big, 15-inch HD touchscreen which plays NordicTrack's iFit on-demand workouts, led by elite trainers. The Commercial Studio Cycle features 22 digital resistance levels and -10 to 20 percent incline, both of which can auto-match to the session you're streaming.View Deal
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike: was $200 now $119 @ Amazon
A recumbent exercise bikes provides a gentler workout than upright cycling machines, making it ideal seniors or anyone nursing an injury. The Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike features a comfortable padded seat and back, as well as handles for extra support.View Deal
YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike: was $340 now $300 @ Amazon
This exercise bike features a heavy-duty steel frame and 35-pound flywheel, so you can engage in intense cycling workouts. Amazon is offering a $40 off coupon, which brings the YOSUDA bike down to its lowest price ever.View Deal
Sunny Exercise Cycling Bike: was $399 now $367 @ Amazon
This affordable but durable exercise bike from Sunny Health & Fitness can hold a maximum weight of 275 pounds thanks to a hefty steel frame. The caged pedals include clips to keep your feet in place during your cycling workout.View Deal
