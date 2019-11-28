The best Amazon Black Friday deals 2019

Amazon Black Friday deals are out in full force. As expected, the e-commerce giant is dominating sales with massive, sitewide price cuts.

Naturally, Amazon hardware (i.e. Alexa devices and Fire tablets) are seeing the most aggressive discounts. Deals start as cheap as $14.99 for the Echo Input and $29.99 for the Fire Tablet 7. That's followed by steep discounts on Amazon services such as Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited.

Unfortunately, we've yet to see any Amazon Black Friday deals on the new Echo Buds. We still predict they'll be at least $25 off — if not on Black Friday proper, then on Cyber Monday. Likewise, we haven't seen any major Whole Foods Black Friday deals.

A few things worth remembering: Amazon is offering free shipping on most of the items it sells. Meanwhile, Prime members get free next-day shipping. Also, Amazon is offering a lot of hidden discounts that appear during the checkout process. For instance, you can save an extra $100 on the MacBook Air if you opt for no-rush shipping during checkout.

Finally, the most popular Amazon Black Friday deals are selling out fast. But before you give up on a deal, try selecting different colors or different storage capacities and you'll see the sale is still active. That said, here are the best Amazon Black Friday deals you can get right now.

Top Deals Right Now

AirPods with Charging Case: was $159 now $134 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for $25 off. It features Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $164 @ Amazon

One of the 2019 AirPods' new features is that they can be charged wirelessly via Apple's new wireless AirPods charger. Amazon has the AirPods w/ the wireless charger on sale for $164.99, which is this bundle's second-lowest price ever. View Deal

Bose QC35 II headphones: was $349 now $279 @Amazon

The Bose QC35 II deliver superior noise cancelling performance in a lightweight and comfortable design. You also get instant access to Siri or Google Assistant, pristine audio quality and 20 hours of battery life on a charge. This is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen. View Deal

Spend $50: get $10 Amazon gift card at Amazon

We love it when Amazon gives you free money. For a limited time, spend $50 or more on health and household items at Amazon and you'll get a free $10 Amazon gift card. It's one of the best freebie/bundle deals we've seen from Amazon this month. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $34 @Amazon

Get the world’s most popular smart speaker and all the versatile Alexa functions that it includes, except now with a handy built-in clock as well as a better speaker. This is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals you'll see. View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited (4 months): was $30.96 now $0.99 @ Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now just $29.99 at Amazon

Sony PS4 Pro: was $399 now $299 at Amazon

Amazon has the PS4 Pro console for sale at an all-time price low of $299. Sure, there's no game included, but this is still the best price we've seen for Sony's 4K console and an amazing deal on its own. (Heads up: Walmart offers the same price with Call of Duty included).View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (2017): was $999 now $699 at Amazon

Need an affordable Mac that has a good keyboard? The 2017 MacBook Air may be a few years old, but it's still a solid machine with excellent battery life and an even better keyboard. It's now $20 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (2019): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

Amazon Echo (3rd Gen.): was $99 now $59 @Amazon

Kindle Unlimited: 3 months for $0 @ Amazon

Amazon Hardware

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now just $29.99 at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $79 now $49.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 8 is Amazon's best overall tablet. It offers good battery life, solid performance, and access to Amazon's Alexa assistant. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

All-new Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $129 now $79.99 at Amazon

Want a bigger screen for your child? The Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet packs an 8-inch HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. This deal takes $50 off its regular price. It also includes a 2-year warranty and protective case. View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $84.99 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Oasis: was $249 now $174 @ Amazon

The rarely discounted Kindle Oasis is on sale for just $174.99. This is Amazon's top-of-the-line e-Reader and boasts a 7-inch, 300ppi screen. It's also waterproof (IPX8) so it can withstand a splash of water. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $119 now $89.99 at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $99.99 @ Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro w/ Echo Show 5: was $258 now $179 at Amazon

Call this a match made in heaven. Normally priced at $258, Amazon has the Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with an Echo Show 5 on sale for $179. This bundle saves you $160. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon

The Echo Show 8 makes its debut on Nov. 21, however, you can pre-order it now and save $30 in the process. It features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that block its lens when it's not in use. View Deal

Amazon Echo Sub: was $129 now $109.99 at Amazon

4K TVs

Samsung QLED 4K TVs: Up to 47% off at Amazon

Sony 2019 OLED 4K TV Sale: Up to 40% off at Amazon

We predict 2019 will be the year OLEDs drop under $999. However, if you can't wait a few more weeks for Black Friday, Amazon is now taking up to 43% off a small selection of Sony 2019 OLED 4K TVs. Prices after discount start at $1,498. View Deal

Insignia 43" 4K Fire TV: was $300 now $230 at Amazon

The 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Insignia is the best Amazon Fire TV television you can buy, complete with 4K resolution and HDR support. All screen sizes are from $50 to $120 off. The 43-inch model is at its cheapest price ever.View Deal

Sony X800G 49" 4K TV: was $799 now $448 at Amazon

The Sony X800G is a great TV with excellent smart features. It offers HDR support and also packs Sony's Android TV interface. For a limited time, Amazon is taking from $252 off this big screen. View Deal

TCL 75" 4K Roku Smart TV: was $2,229.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon

This 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV features a resolution of 2160p, Dolby Vision and HDR. Access more than 500,000 movies and TV shows. It's currently $900 off.

Smart Home

Echo Plus (2nd Gen) w/ Smart Bulb: was $179.98 now $99.99 at Amazon

The second generation Echo Plus improves upon its predecessor with great audio a built-in smart home hub. This bundle comes with a Philips Hue smart bulb to get your started. The smart home starter kit in now $30 off.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $99 at Amazon

Bose Home Speaker 300: was $259 now $199 at Amazon

The Bluetooth-based Bose Home Speaker 300 has Amazon's and Google's digital assistants built right in. It offers 360-degree sound and is also AirPlay 2 compatible. At $60 off, it's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum: was $379.99 now $279 at Amazon

Bose Home Speaker 500: was $399 now $299 at Amazon

The Bose Home Speaker 500 boasts the widest sound of any smart speaker, a built-in color display, and eight noise cancelling mics to hear you from across the room. It supports both Alexa and Google Assistant.View Deal

Laptops and Tablets

Razer Blade Stealth 13: was $1,399 now $899 @ Amazon

Today only, Amazon has the Razer Blade Stealth 13 on sale for just $899.99. That's a massive $500 price cut and the cheapest price we've seen for this rig. It packs a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Amazon Black Friday deals don't get better than this! View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (2017/128GB): was $999 now $699 at Amazon

MacBook Air 13" (2019/128GB): was $1,099 now $799 at Amazon

MacBook Pro 13" (2019/256GB): was $1,499 now $1,299 at Amazon

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is Apple's best laptop for most users. It offers more power than the MacBook Air, yet it still offers that svelte, ultraportable design. It's now $100 off at Amazon. It packs a 1.4GHz CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (2.4GHz/256GB): was $1,799 now $1,499.99 at Amazon

This MBP configuration features a more powerful 2.4GHz CPU and better graphics via its Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655. You also get four Thunderbolt 3 ports instead of the two found in the 1.4GHz model. Again, this laptop is at an all-time price low. View Deal

Health and Fitness

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $355 at Amazon

The new Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on display that dims itself when not in direct view. It also has a built-in compass and faster S5 processor. It's now $44 off when you select Amazon's free no rush shipping option at checkout. It's one of the best deals we've seen so far for Apple's new flagship watch. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/40mm): was $479 now $455 at Amazon

The new Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on display that dims itself when not in direct view. It also has a built-in compass and faster S5 processor. It's currently $24 off which is the best price we've seen for this configuration Apple Watch. View Deal

Spend $50: get $10 Amazon gift card at Amazon

23andMe DNA Test: was $199 now $99 at Amazon

The 23andMe DNA Test includes over 125 reports on your health, wellness, and ancestry. Reports include info on inherited health conditions to a family tree history. Normally priced at $199, Amazon has it on sale for just $99. View Deal

Apple Watch S3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $199.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 3 is an excellent smartwatch for users who don't want to invest too much in a smartwatch. It tracks all of your activities/workouts and it's also waterproof so you can use it in the pool. Get it now for $30 off. View Deal

Apple Watch S4 (GPS/44mm): was $429 now $329

The Apple Watch S4 is an excellent watch that still has plenty of life left in it. It's faster than the S3 and it's our daily smartwatch we use to track workouts and calories burned. It's $100 off, which is the second-best price we've seen for this watch.View Deal

Headphones

Bose QC35 II headphones: was $349 now $279 @Amazon

Jabra Elite Active 65t: was $189.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

The Editor's Choice Jabra Elite Active 65t are an excellent pair or workout buds. They're small, sweat-resistant, and sound great. Even better, they're now $50 off and at their second-lowest price of the year.View Deal

AirPods with Charging Case: was $159 now $134 @ Amazon

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $164.99 @ Amazon

Gaming

Xbox One S All Digital Console: was $249 now $149 at Amazon

The all-digital version of the Xbox One S lets you enjoy disc-free gaming. The 1TB console comes with downloads of Forza Horizon 3, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft. It's currently at an all-time price low.View Deal

Sony PS4 Pro Console: was $399 now $299 at Amazon

Streaming Devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick Plus: was $59.99 now $29 at Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus gives you 4K streaming quality and access to hundreds of channels and apps, including Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, Sling TV and Disney Plus. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Computers and Accessories

Samsung Bar Plus 32GB Flash: was $13.99 now $8.99 at Amazon

This USB 3.1 flash drive offers transfer speed up to 200MB/s for photos, videos, music, and docs. Get it now for $5 off. View Deal

Logitech K400 Plus Keyboard: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

The Logitech K400 Plus is a compact and slim wireless TV keyboard with touchpad. For a limited time, it's $22 off and at its lowest price ever.

Aukey PD 10,000mAh Charger : was $46.99 now $20.99 at Amazon

This 18W Aukey Power Delivery portable charger packs 10,000mAh. It features a quick charge USB 3.0 port for to charge your phone, tablet, laptop or Switch faster. Grab one now for $26 off.



SanDisk 1TB Extreme MicroSD: was $449.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Add extra space to any PC device with this high capacity microSD. It delivers read speeds up to 160MB/s so you can save time when transferring high-res images and 4K UHD videos. It's now $150. View Deal

Dell 27" P-Series 1080p LCD: was $299 now $192 at Amazon

The Dell P2719H features 1080p resolution, ultra-thin bezels, and HDMI/DisplayPort/VGA connectivity. Amazon currently has it on sale at its second-lowest price ever. View Deal

Kitchen and Cooking

Instant Pot Duo 60 6-quart: was $99.95 now $69.99 at Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo 60 is a 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker, slower cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker and warmer in one. The device is easy to clean and comes with several accessories.View Deal

Instant Pot Accu Slim Sous Vide: was $79.95 now $53.70 at Amazon

The Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide immersion Circulator precision cooker lets you created high end restaurant quality dishes at home. It's now $25 off.

Ninja 12-Cup Brewer: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

This 60-ounce programmable coffee maker lets you make up to 12 cups of coffee in classic and rich strengths. You can also program it to make coffee 24 hours in advance. It's now $20 off at Amazon.View Deal

Toys

Vector Robot by Anki w/ Alexa: was $249 now $72 @ Amazon

The voice-activated Vector Robot is a tiny robot that can see, hear, and communicate. Even better, set it up with Alexa and you'll be able to set reminders, control smart home devices, and more. View Deal

LeapFrog RockIt Twist Handheld Gaming System: was $47 now $29 @ Amazon

The RockIt Twist handheld lets kids ages 4 to 8 guide characters through puzzles, play music, and more while building literacy, math and creativity skills. It's $18 off and also comes with an MP3 player. View Deal

Windy City Novelties LED Walking Dinosaur: was $14 now $10 @ Amazon

This LED light up dinosaur walks, roars, and lights up. It stands 6 inches tall and 12 inches wide. Three AA batteries are included. It's now $4 off. View Deal

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Dropship: was $19 now $11 @ Amazon

This 20th anniversary LEGO Star Wars Imperial Dropship comes with 4 iconic LEGO Star Wars minifigures, plus a bonus 20th anniversary Original Han Solo minifigure. It's 40% off and one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen. View Deal

Best Amazon UK Deals

Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset (32GB storage): was £199 now £149

All you need to get this VR headset working is what comes in the box, and once you’re set up, you can experience the joys of watching video or playing games with inbuilt speakers, an immersive display and intuitive controls.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm, white sport band or white/black sport loop): was £399 now £299

The fourth generation of Apple Watch sees a size increase over the previous model, while also featuring an electrical heart sensor, health and exercise monitoring and other handy integrative features with other Apple products.

Samsung 50-inch RU7400 4K TV: was £629.99 now £489.23

This medium-sized member of Samsung’s budget TV range is an even better buy than ever before. As well as a bright and colorful screen, this TV also has Samsung’s Smart Hub, allowing you to watch streaming content from around the web with ease.

Honor 20 Pro (Black, 256GB storage): was £549 now £449

This smartphone gives you premium flagship performance for an amazing price, including the latest Kirin 980 CPU, a rear triple camera array, 4,000 mAh of battery capacity and a unique side-mounted fingerprint sensor for easy and rapid unlocking.

Apple iPhone 8 (64GB, Gold): was £599 now £431.10

The final iPhone Apple made before going all in on notches, this model has a 4.7-inch display, a 12MP rear camera and 7MP selfie camera, Touch ID fingerprint security, wireless charging capabilities, and can run on the latest version of iOS. Note: Amazon’s also offering attractive offers on other colors and storage capacity versions of the iPhone 8, but this one has the largest discount.

Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Labo: was £349.99, now £279.99 As well as getting the most versatile games console of the current generation, this bundle includes one of three Labo kits, which instruct you on how to make robot-themed, vehicle-themed or a variety of cardboard toys enhanced by the Switch’s controls and screen.View Deal

Apple AirPods 2 w/ Wireless Case: was £199 now £159

These excellent Apple earbuds, complete with a case you can charge with a cable or a charging pad, will provide a compact but high quality way of listening to music via Bluetooth wherever you go. They're super easy to pair, automatically turn on when you open the case, and let you control your music via tapping either earbud, or Siri with your voice.View Deal

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch: was £199 now £129

This smartwatch, available in six different colors, will help you keep track of your health via heartrate monitoring, sleep tracking, workout records and GPS tracking, assisted by a four-day battery life and water resistance to 50M. It also makes a handy companion to your smartphone, showing your notifications and letting you control your music or quickly reply to messages.View Deal

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was £49.99 now £22

The compact Amazon smart speaker with its inbuilt Alexa digital assistant will make an ideal controller for your other smart home tech with its voice commands and easy compatibility features, or can be a music player that can also remind you of your important tasks, search the web for answers to whatever you ask, and do hundreds of other actions thanks to a constantly growing library of Alexa Skills. View Deal

OnePlus 7 Pro (12GB/256GB): - was £799, now £699

This top of the line premium smartphone features a curved 6.67-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a pop-up selfie camera and blazing performance from the Snapdragon 855 chipset and 12GB RAM. Add on a triple rear camera array and 30W fast charging, and you’ve got a seriously amazing phone.View Deal

B&O Beoplay H9i Wireless Headphones: was £329 now £230

These fancy headphones conceal their in-line touch controls on its stylish exterior, while inside you'll find an awesome listening experience, boosted by active noise cancellation and a long 18-hour battery life.View Deal

Philips Hue White & Colour Starter Kit: was £113 now £107

This combination of white and colour smart bulbs are controlled via the included ‘Bridge’ unit with either with Philips’ own app or via a connect smart assistant. Expand on this starter pack with more bulbs around your home, or go in-depth with the settings to set on/off times and check out the multitude of brightness and color options.View Deal

Motorola Moto G7 Power: was £159 now £139

This budget Android smartphone boasts an enormous 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging, a 12MP rear camera and 8MP front camera combo, a 6.2-inch HD+ display, and a secure fingerprint reader. With Android 9 included, you’ll be able to use the latest apps and run them excellently with the Snapdragon 632 processor and 4GB of RAM.View Deal

OnePlus 6T (6GB/128GB): was £529 now £429

This 2018 smartphone is still a capable device, and is a seriously good deal. Sporting an in-display fingerprint sensor, twin rear cameras and OnePlus’ trademark fast charging system, you’ll be ready for anything.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 2: was £179 now £119

This easily installable doorbell lets you see and talk to people on your doorstep via your phone, and sends you notifications if it detects someone or if they ring the bell. A rechargeable battery makes it simple to keep powered without touching your home’s electrical wiring, and an optional subscription fee lets you record the Doorbell’s footage for later.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10e 128 GB (Prism Black or Prism White): was £669 now £509.99

The junior member of the S10 family is an excellent budget premium smartphone, with a punch-hole display, wireless and reverse-wireless charging, a sub-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking, and dual rear cameras.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones: was £169.95 now £99

Lasting 12 hours on a single charge, and giving you one hour of playback from just five minutes plugged in, these fitness-focussed earbuds with their secure hooks and water-resistant casing will be with you through the longest and most strenuous workouts.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds (White): was £139 now £106

An ideal companion for a Samsung phone or any other Android device, these compact earbuds can wirelessly charge, and let you hear the world around you as well as your music with its Ambient mode.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition (Lavender or Frost White): was £149.99 now £99.99

This enhanced version of the original Charge 3 adds NFC capabilities, allowing you to use the health and fitness band to make contactless payments.View Deal

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom (Black): was £699 now £459

Get one of the best telephoto phone cameras along with a large notchless display, top class performance and a unique pop-up front camera.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £330, now £248

A stunning pair of active noise cancelling headphones with a lengthy 30 hour battery life, fast charging, and a smart but comfortable and foldable design that makes it ideal for long listening sessions in the noisiest environments.View Deal