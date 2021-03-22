The all-electric Jeep Magneto concept is an off-roader Tesla can’t match

Every year, Stellantis North America holds the Jeep Safari event in Moab, Utah, giving press and enthusiasts the opportunity to check out some of the wild concepts the off-roading company has come with. While there were some really interesting SUVs on display at this year's edition, the all-electric Jeep Magneto caught the most attention.

Sporting a slick gray-and-blue color scheme, the Magneto sets itself apart by coming with a six-speed manual transmission. Considering cars like the Tesla Model S use a single-speed automatic transmission, what Jeep has pulled off is something novel in the electric vehicle space.

Even though the Magneto concept is all-electric, Jeep has tuned it to feel as much like a Wrangler as possible, with some added electrical advantages.

The motor uses a custom axial-flux design and is tuned to match the 3.6-liter V6 engine found in the Wrangler Rubicon. It has 285 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque.

But of course, the Magneto has an electric motor, meaning there's instant torque. If the driver does decide to push the pedal all the way down, they'll be able to get from 0 to 60 mph in 6.8-seconds. While that might not match the ludicrous acceleration speeds found in a Tesla, understand that this is an off-roading SUV meant to go over steep and rugged terrain.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Stellantis North America) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Stellantis North America) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Stellantis North America) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Stellantis North America) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Stellantis North America)

Unlike other electric vehicles, the Magneto does have a clutch. Drivers will not need to worry about having to ride the clutch to get it going as it's impossible for the vehicle to stall. Even then, just like any other manual vehicle, the clutch will need to be depressed each time when shifting gears.

Powering the electric motors are four lithium ion battery packs nestled throughout the chassis. The battery packs help bring the weight to a whopping 5,750 pounds. Range and charge time was not unveiled.

The Magneto is held up by 35-inch tires, along with a 2-inch lift, a warn winch and some nifty exterior lighting.

Of course, this is just a concept vehicle. There's still plenty of testing Jeep engineers need to do before this vehicle is ready to drive. Off-road conditions can be treacherous, meaning the Magneto will need to be put through every challenge.

But for those wanting a more environmentally conscious Jeep now, the company does offer the Wrangler 4xe hybrid.