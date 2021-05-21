Tesla Roadster 2022 goes on display in LA — here’s how to go and see it

The Tesla Roadster 2022 isn’t due until next year, but you can go and check out the car for yourself, provided you live near the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

A prototype of the car is on show as part of a pop-up exhibit that’s happening right now. But you’ll need to get down there soon, because it’ll only be there until June 2. Which is, funnily enough, the day before the Tesla Model S Plaid’s ‘delivery event’.

The Tesla Roadster 2022 prototype will be joined by the original 2008 Tesla Roadster as well, meaning you can check out just how much things have changed over the past 13 years. On the outside, at least, since you're not going to be climbing inside the cars or driving them around.

Of course, this is only a prototype, and the Tesla Roadster 2022 currently isn’t due until sometime next year, so things could change. Plus the car has already been delayed several times over the past few years, and there’s no telling whether it might happen again.

But it looks like Tesla is going to try and make those delays worth it. The Tesla Model S will apparently travel from 0 to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds, has a top speed of 250 mph, and can travel up to 620 miles on a single charge. That sounds crazy, but it's to be expected from a car that has a 200 kWh battery pack inside.

(Image credit: Tesla)

The Roadster is also set to be a “true” sports car, rather than a sporty-looking Sedan like the Tesla Model S Plaid, and comes with a removable glass roof. There may be room for four people inside, but imagery suggests it’ll be a pretty tight fit in there.

Prices also start at $200,000, with a $50,00 deposit. The ‘Founder’s Edition,' which is limited to 1,000 cars, will cost $250,000; all of which has to be paid upfront.

That’s a lot of money to drop on a car, and well out of reach of most people. So a trip to the Petersen Museum over the next week and a half might be your best chance of getting up close and personal with the car.

Tickets, along with information on the museum’s COVID-19 guidelines, are available on the Petersen Automotive Museum website.