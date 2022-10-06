Chris Pratt's voice in the Super Mario Movie teaser trailer is a-boring

Yes, folks, the Super Mario Movie teaser trailer just delivered the one thing we've been dying to hear. No, not the sound effects for traveling through a warp pipe. Chris Pratt's hyped-up voice for Mario is here, and it's really kinda boring?

The Super Mario Movie teaser trailer that just dropped is admittedly awesome, but that's more about Bowser terrorizing the penguin people. And then, the shots of Luigi with the skeletons! Totally cool.

But when we got to hear Pratt's Mario, it's just ... Chris Pratt. Practically affectation. Then, he runs off into the distance, and a slight Italian accent can be heard.

The trailer, though, barely touched on Mario at first, initially showing Bowser wrecking an icy kingdom and its penguin people. Arriving over seven years since the people at Nintendo and Illumination first talked about the movie, the Super Mario Movie is due in 2023.

Super Mario Movie teaser trailer

As noted above, Jack Black's Bowser is the true (super) star of this Super Mario Movie teaser trailer. And Pratt's Mario? It's a meh.

The Super Mario Movie release date is April 7, 2023. Originally, it was scheduled for Dec. 21, 2022, but it was pushed back. The new release date was revealed in the movie's poster, which star Chris Pratt shared online (opens in new tab).

Super Mario Movie cast

To be frank, the Super Mario Movie cast ranges from inspired to confusing. The full, so-far-announced cast is listed below, but we can't go to that list without talking about the casting of Chris Pratt as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi. Neither are Italian, and neither are particularly known for their accent work.

Famously, Pratt told Variety (opens in new tab) that he "worked really closely with the directors and … landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear... I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before.” And when we heard it in the above teaser trailer? Well, color us disappointed, Miyamoto-san.

We'd never underestimate Jack Black, so his casting as Bowser makes some sense. Keegan-Michael Key as Toad? Perfect. Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong? We're in.

Here is the full Super Mario Movie cast as we know it at the moment:

Chris Pratt as Mario

as Mario Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

as Princess Peach Charlie Day as Luigi

as Luigi Jack Black as Bowser

as Bowser Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

as Toad Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

as Donkey Kong Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

as Cranky Kong Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

as Kamek Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike

as Foreman Spike Charles Martinet — the previous voice of Mario — will voice undisclosed roles

Super Mario Movie poster

(Image credit: Nintendo/Illumination via Twitter)

The Super Mario Movie poster's scale gives us a sense of wonder. How magically dense of references and visuals will this movie be? How many kingdoms will Mario visit on this odyssey?