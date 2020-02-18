When does Star Trek: Picard episode 5 come out?

Wondering when the Star Trek: Picard episode 5 release date is? We've got everything you need to know about Star Trek: Picard episode 5, including the episode title, air date, plot and cast and cameo info.

Star Trek: Picard has already released four episodes on CBS All Access. Episode 4, "Absolute Candor" took Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of La Sirena to the planet Vashti, home to a Romulan Resettlement Hub. The episode ended with a familiar face coming face to face with Picard.

Learn more about what will happen in Star Trek: Picard episode 5 below.

For US viewers, Star Trek: Picard streams on CBS All Access on Thursdays at 3 a.m. ET / midnight PT.

For international viewers, Star Trek: Picard episodes are available on Amazon Prime the day after, on Fridays.

Star Trek: Picard episode 5, "Star Dust City Rag," will be released on CBS All Access Thursday, February 20 at 3 a.m. ET in the US and on Friday internationally.

Star Trek: Picard episode 5 plot

Star Trek: Picard episode 5 is titled "Stardust City Rag" and directed by Jonathan Frakes (aka William Riker from Next Generation).

In last week's episode, Picard and crew stopped by the planet Vashti so he could recruit one of the Qowat Milat, an order of Romulan nun assassins. He wound up reconnecting with Elnor, formerly a boy whom Picard had been a father figure to but lost touch with. Now grown up and a fully-trained assassin, Elnor joined the La Sirena crew.

On their way out of Vashti, the ship was targeted by a local warlord in a Klingon Bird of Prey. A shuttle came to their aid, and when it was destroyed, they beamed aboard its pilot ... who turned out to be Seven of Nine!

The former Borg was a major character in Star Trek: Voyager. She and Picard share the experience of being assimilated as Borg and then reclaiming their humanity.

In Star Trek: Picard episode 5, JL and the crew continue on their mission to find Bruce Maddox and learn more about Data's daughters, Dahj and Soji.

Star Trek: Picard episode 5 preview

Picard wearing an eyepatch! Seven of Nine with guns blazing! Watch the action-packed preview for Star Trek: Picard episode 5, "Stardust City Rag."

Star Trek: Picard episode 5 cast

The cast for Star Trek: Picard, episode 5, "Stardust City Rag," includes the series regulars:

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Alison Pill as Dr. Agnes Jurati

Michelle Hurd as Raffi

Santiago Cabrera as Chris Rios

Isa Briones as Soji Asha

Harry Treadaway as Narek

Also appearing again this week are:

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Evan Evagora as Elnor

We may see these other characters who have previously been on the show:

Peyton List as Lieutenant Rizzo

Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh

Tamlyn Tomita as Commodore Oh

Jamie McShane as Zhaban

Orla Brady as Laris

And there's a possibility that Star Trek: Picard episode 5 features more cameos from other series. Jonathan Frakes is already directing "Stardust City Rag," so perhaps he will also pop in as William Riker. Next Generation's Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi) has also been confirmed as a guest star sometime in season 1.

Star Trek: Picard episode schedule

The first season of Star Trek: Picard will have 10 episodes. Check below for episode titles and CBS All Access release dates:

Star Trek: Picard episode 1: "Remembrance" - Jan. 23

Star Trek: Picard episode 2: "Maps and Legends" - Jan. 30

Star Trek: Picard episode 3: "The End is the Beginning" - Feb. 6

Star Trek: Picard episode 4: "Absolute Candor" - Feb. 13

Star Trek: Picard episode 5: "Stardust City Rag" - Feb. 20

Star Trek: Picard episode 6: Feb. 27

Star Trek: Picard episode 7: March 5

Star Trek: Picard episode 8: March 12

Star Trek: Picard episode 9: March 19

Star Trek: Picard episode 10: March 26