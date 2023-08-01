Sony A95L OLED TV pricing revealed — what you need to know

Last year, Sony dropped the Bravia XR A95K OLED TV and it immediately shot to the top of our best OLED TVs list. It’s a borderline flawless TV, with superb picture quality and some of the best brightness numbers we’ve seen in an OLED TV.

Now, Sony is ready to follow it up with the Sony Bravia XR A95L OLED TV . This QD-OLED TV will feature a Samsung Display OLED panel with a Quantum Dot filter and be powered by the Google TV smart TV platform — two features that made last year’s model such a great OLED TV.

Pre-orders for the Sony Bravia XR A95L OLED TV will start on August 21 in the U.S. and Canada via Sony ’s online store as well as other authorized retailers.

Sony has yet to confirm pricing for other regions, but below is the pricing for the new models here in the US and Canada:

77" Class (76.7" diag): $4,999.99 / CAD$6,999.99

65" Class (64.5" diag): $3,499.99 / CAD$4,999.99

55" Class (54.6" diag): $2,799.99 / CAD$3,999.99

Sony XR A95L: Fully loaded flagship OLED TV

We actually got to go hands-on with the Sony Bravia XR A95L OLED TV earlier this year and it did not disappoint us — mostly. It still, befuddlingly, only has two HDMI 2.1 ports, which is odd for a flagship 4K TV and a contender for the best TV you can buy, but so far that’s the only real knock we have against it.

The picture quality and brightness are still excellent, with Sony even saying that the new A95L could outperform the Sony Bravia XR X95L Mini LED TV in peak brightness. Sony claims that the A95L will “see up to 200% color brightness compared to conventional OLED TVs.” If our testing bears that out, that will be seriously impressive.

The Sony A95L OLED also features Sony’s Bravia Cam , which mounts to the top of the TV. This not only allows you to make video calls on Zoom or Google Meet, but it works as a proximity sensor so the TV can optimize picture quality based on viewing angles.

And the Sony Bravia XR A95L has some amazing features for gamers. Sony’s OLED flagship now gets a dedicated Game Menu that allows you to set your gaming settings with ease. The A95L’s display panel is capable of 4K/120Hz gaming with variable refresh rate (VRR), even when using Dolby Vision HDR, and has auto low latency mode (ALLM) to ensure that any gamer has an optimal gaming experience.

But if you have a PS5, it gets even better. The PS5 also gets an Auto HDR Tone Mapping feature and an Auto Genre Picture Mode to optimize picture quality even further while gaming on the PS5, even if you’re streaming games via the cloud.

These are the highlights, but our internal testing and review process will surely turn up some other great features, and hopefully not too many lowlights. The only technical test the older A95K relatively struggled with was input lag, but hopefully, with Sony’s focus on the gaming experience for the A95L, that figure will be improved. Either way, stay tuned for our full review later this year.