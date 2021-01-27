Sling TV price is going up — here’s what you’ll pay

Even Sling TV's price is going up. Although the streaming service had said there would be a 1-year price lock promise, it's found a way to raise Sling TV pricing while upholding that claim.

That's because only new subscribers will be spending more per month, as Sling Orange and Blue go up to $35, an increase of $5 per month. The combo pack of Sling Orange + Blue will also go up $5, to $50 (from $45 per month). Still, the pricing is low enough that Sling will likely hold its spot on our best streaming services list.

Why is Sling raising pricing? In a press release, Sling TV group president Michael Schwimmer blamed the networks, stating that "the television networks keep charging us more," though he notes "we fight hard to get the best deal for our customers."

Sling's price increase comes alongside an increase of its DVR storage cap for subscribers. Instead of the 10 hours of DVR included by default, you now get 50 hours. And since you previously got 50 hours of DVR for $5 per month extra, Sling is upgrading the Cloud DVR Plus allotment to 200 hours (for $5 per month).

In the announcing the new pricing, Sling refers to its price guarantee, stating that the existing subscriber pricing "will not change through July 2021."

So that basically suggests Sling TV customers should plan for a price increase at the end of the summer. It's not a guarantee, but it makes some sense.

Still, as we investigated earlier this year, this price hike, as well as those from YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV aren't as bad as cable TV's gouging. And at $35 per month, Sling is still one of the most affordable options out there: YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV now cost almost twice as much, at $65 per month a piece.

That said, those services do come with many more channels. Sling's Orange and Blue packages come with more than 30 channels each, while Hulu's got more than 74 (plus exclusive originals) and YouTube TV goes above 85.