Sennheiser's headphones for audio snobs are now 50% off

Sennheiser makes some of the best audiophile headphones. However, many of their 'phones are far from cheap. Fortunately, Amazon has a special Sennheiser deal just in time for the holidays.

Currently, you can get the Sennheiser HD 599 SE headphones for $99.95 at Amazon. That's $100 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones. It's also $50 cheaper than Walmart's current price and one of the best cheap headphones deals available right now.

Sennheiser HD 599 Headphones: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

Although we didn't get our hands on the HD 599, in our Sennheiser HD 598 review, we liked the headphones' rich, accurate audio and comfortable fit. We gave it 4 out of 5 star rating for its overall functionality.

Like its predecessor, the Sennheiser HD 599 SE feature an over-ear design and plush ear cushions. With a meticulously crafted, open back design, the Sennheiser HD 599 SE headphones deliver natural, spatial sound with exceptional detail.

For versatile compatibility, these headphones come with three detachable cables to fit 3.5mm and 6.3mm jacks.