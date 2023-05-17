The hills are alive with the sound of real estate transactions and feuds. Selling Sunset season 6 hits Netflix this week, bringing new agents, lux listings and more D-R-A-M-A to the Oppenheim Group.

Selling Sunset season 6 streaming details Selling Sunset season 6 premieres with all 10 episodes Friday (May 19) at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT / 8:01 a.m. BST / 6:01 p.m. AEDT on Netflix (opens in new tab).

Selling Sunset follows the personal and professional lives of a group of female agents at the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles.

In season 6, new agents mean new drama. The realtors of The Oppenheim Group balance sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes, and pregnancies. After splitting from boss Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause is head over heels in love again with musician G-Flip. Meanwhile, Mary Fitzgerald continues to take on more responsibility at the office. Emma Hernan, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz and Chelsea Lazkani also return.

With the departures of Christine Quinn and Maya Vander, the show is adding two new faces: longtime Oppenheim agent Bre Tiesi and newcomer Nicole Young. But when it comes to high-priced listings, everybody looks to defend their turf.

Here's everything you need to watch Selling Sunset season 6. Plus, scroll down for the trailer.

When does Selling Sunset season 6 come out on Netflix?

Selling Sunset season 6 premieres Friday (May 19) at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix (opens in new tab), one of the best streaming services.

All 10 episodes will drop at the same time.

Selling Sunset season 6 trailer

"I know people think I'm having a midlife crisis," Chrishell admits at the beginning of the Selling Sunset season 6 trailer, "but I'm having an awakening." We get a glimpse of Chrishell with her new flame, G-Flip.

Later, the trailer reveals Jason is heading off on a vacation with his new boo, so he asks Mary to run the office. It looks like she'll have to manage quite a bit of conflict, with the arrival of two new agents. The trailer previews a tussle over taking credit over listings, accusations of selfishness, and some name-calling.