Second stimulus checks going out now — but $2,000 payments blocked

Second stimulus checks are finally on their way to eligible Americans. Paper checks for the $600 payments are being mailed today, while those who’ll receive direct deposits could already find the money in their account.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted the news yesterday. However, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell blocked a measure to increase the payment amount to $2,000 after it passed the House with bipartisan support.

.@USTreasury has delivered a payment file to the @FederalReserve for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments. These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week (1/2)December 29, 2020

Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow. Later this week, you can check the status of your payment at https://t.co/pFBzGzK8mD. (2/2)December 29, 2020

Despite pressure from both Democrats and some Republicans, including President Donald Trump, McConnell denied the measure a direct vote. Instead, he introduced a bill that would combine increased stimulus checks with two unrelated measures: a repeal of the Section 230 online liability protections and the commissioning of an investigation into unsubstantiated voter fraud claims.

This bill won’t necessarily be brought to a vote itself, but it does make $2,000 checks unlikely to become reality as Democrat senators are unlikely to vote in favor of the two additional measures.

In response, Trump tweeted a warning of a “death wish” among Senate Republicans and again called for $2,000 payments to be approved “ASAP.”

Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 - Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough! https://t.co/GMotstu7OIDecember 29, 2020

If the payment amount is ever increased it may need to apply retroactively, as according to Mnuchin’s tweets the $600 checks are already on their way. The IRS’ Get My Payment service linked in Mnuchin’s second tweet is currently offline, however, stating that "The IRS continues to monitor and prepare for new legislation related to Economic Impact Payments.” This could mean you won’t be able to check the status of your second stimulus check until the $2,000 increase issue is resolved one way or the other.

If you’re not sure about whether you’re eligible for a second stimulus check, or don't know how much you should receive (married couple and those with children could be entitled to higher payments), check out our second stimulus check guide. And, if you’re all set for a direct deposit, keep an eye on your bank account.