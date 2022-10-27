Second round of California stimulus checks go out this week — will you get paid?

For California residents, the second round of inflation-relief checks were sent out on Monday, Oct 24 and will continue to do so until Dec 10. This round of recipients will receive their payment in the form of a debit card. Additionally, starting Friday, those eligible for direct deposit payments (who didn’t receive their check in the initial round) will begin receiving payments as well.

The first round of stimulus payments (opens in new tab) was sent out on October 7th, in the form of a direct deposit, to individuals who also qualified for the Golden State Stimulus (GSS). These checks come as part of an effort to help residents combat inflation as prices rise. Payments will be between $200 and $1050, depending on income, filing status and number of dependents.

Not a California resident? Check to see if your state is also offering stimulus checks for residents.

Who will receive payments in the second round?

Those who will receive debit cards in this second phase of payments will:

Have received the Golden State Stimulus as a debit card.

Have a last name beginning with A - E.

These payments should be received by November 5th. Then, debit cards for those with last names between F-M will be sent out and so on.

If you plan on receiving payment in the form of direct deposit and not a debit card, but didn’t qualify for the GSS, those payments will begin being sent out Friday, Oct 28th.

Payment Timeline Payment date Payment Type Recipients Oct. 7 – Oct. 25, 2022 Direct deposit Received Golden State Stimulus (I or II) by direct deposit Oct. 28 – Nov. 14, 2022 Direct deposit Received 2020 state tax refund by direct deposit, but didn’t get GSS Oct. 25 – Dec. 10, 2022 Debit card Received Golden State Stimulus by debit card By Jan. 15, 2023 Debit card Taxpayers who don’t fall into above categories

How do I know if I'll receive my payment through direct deposit or debit card?

California's inflation-relief payments will be received either as a direct deposit or debit card (opens in new tab).

Here are the requirements to receive payment in the form of direct deposit.

You received the first or second Golden State Stimulus (GSS I and II) via direct deposit.

If you filed electronically and you received a tax refund by direct deposit

Here's how you'll get your payment in the form of a debit card.

You filed a paper return.

You had a balance due.

Received your Golden State Stimulus payment by check.

Received your tax refund by check regardless of filing method.

Received your 2020 tax refund by direct deposit, but have since changed your banking institution or bank account number.

Received an advance payment from your tax service provider, or paid your tax preparer fees using your tax refund.

How much are payments?

Individual filers without dependents who had a gross annual income in 2020 of $75,000 or less will receive $350. Those with an income between $75,000 and $125,000 will receive $250, while those making $125,001 to $250,000 will receive $200.

For joint tax filers, if your gross annual income in 2020 was $150,000 or less you'll receive $700. Those with an income between $150,001 to $250,000 will receive $500, while anyone making $250,001 to $500,000 will receive $400.

Those with dependents are also eligible for extra money.