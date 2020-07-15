Samsung Z Galaxy Fold 2 release date just leaked — and it’s good news

It seemed like the Galaxy Fold 2 might miss its big moment in the spotlight, according to recent leaks. But it now looks as if the next Samsung foldable phone will be revealed as planned next month, and go on sale shortly after.

A new tweet from Ice Universe claims that the Fold 2 will still be revealed on August 5 at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, and that it will be available for purchase from September 20, at least in China.

This is different from what we heard recently, as a rumor suggested that the Fold 2 wouldn't make it to Galaxy Unpacked because of software issues. However the source of this older rumor, Max Weinbach, has since changed his prediction and now says the Fold 2 will be seen at the August 5 event.

Weinbach still says we'll see the Fold 2 go on sale in October instead of September though. The original Galaxy Fold had a slightly staggered release, but the main smartphone markets all received the first generation foldable in September 2019. Therefore it seems reasonable to expect both Weinbach and IU's rumors to be correct, but for the US and Chinese markets respectively.

The reason for this delay and release staggering, according to Weinbach, is because Samsung is focusing more on its Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G models, which it expects to be much bigger sellers than the Fold 2. This will be an overall benefit to Samsung, but could mean that some markets see the Fold 2 arrive much later than others.

The Fold 2 is believed to feature a 7.7-inch 120 Hz internal display, with a 60Hz 6.23-inch display on the front. The phone will likely run on the Snapdragon 865 chipset and 12GB RAM, and feature a quartet of cameras on the back, with single sensors on the front and internal displays, embedded as punch-hole notches. We should know more about the device as Samsung's August 5 event nears, so stay tuned.