Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 could launch alongside new Galaxy Watch Fit

There are just 24 days until the next Samsung Unpacked event, where we fully expect to see the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Note 20 , Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Tab S7 unveiled. However, a new FCC filing suggests there might be something else up Samsung’s sleeve — both figuratively and literally.

First spotted by The Verge , the listing doesn’t give an awful lot away other that the model number: SM-R220. But the diagram above shows a wearable that looks an awful lot like the underside of the Galaxy Fit.

The Galaxy Fit , if you’re not aware, is Samsung’s entry-level fitness tracker, comparable to basic step trackers made by Fitbit, Xiaomi and Honor. We rather liked it in our review, praising its “solid fitness-tracking in a lightweight, comfortable package” — but it was undoubtedly a pared-back offering, with no support for GPS or onboard storage for music.

That made it something of a downgrade from the Galaxy Fit 2 , but the sacrifices certainly made it more affordable. The Galaxy Fit sold for $100, while the even more stripped back Galaxy Fit E went for $35.

So what might a new Galaxy Fit offer? Well, the diagram appears to show a heart-rate sensor, but that’s not exactly new. GPS would be welcome, but that might push the price up to Galaxy Watch Active levels, and Samsung has been pretty clear that the Galaxy Fit is a cheaper product for smaller budgets.

Still, there are extras that can come at minimal cost. The sub-$40 Honor Band 5 manages to pack in SpO2 measurement, while the new $30 Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has added in menstruation cycle tracking on a budget and small screen.

Of course, the picture may not be a new Galaxy Fit — it could be something altogether more ambitious. The $100 price point of the original Galaxy Fit does leave Samsung in a tricky position, after all: the options from Honor and Xiaomi undercut it by some margin, but today you can buy a Fitbit Charge 4 for $150. And that’s a marked improvement over the original Galaxy Fit, what with it packing GPS, VO2 Max, heart rate insights and SpO2 for the money.

Hopefully, Samsung is planning something along those lines — it’s certainly possible given the FCC filing is anything but specific. While such filings don’t indicate an imminent release date (or even any release at all), it feels convenient that the listing has come to light so close to the upcoming Unpacked event.