Samsung Galaxy S23 may take this camera from the Galaxy S22

We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy S23 to offer a bundle of upgrades over the previous model. But a new telephoto camera may not be among them.

Sources speaking to GalaxyClub claim that the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will be sticking with a 10MP telephoto camera, like the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. The sources don't have any information on the S23's telephoto zoom level, but it seems likely that the S22's 3x lens won't be changed if the sensor is remaining the same.

The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus's 3x 10MP telephoto camera was a notable increase from the 64MP 3x hybrid zoom camera in the Galaxy S21. That's because the new camera offers true 3x magnification, rather than a mixture of optical and digital zoom like before. Due to the size of this upgrade, we would expect Samsung to continue to refine this camera for another couple of years at least.

However, that doesn't rule out all possible changes to the camera. Samsung could swap out the S22's 10MP sensor for an updated version with the same resolution, or make changes to the lens or underlying software that will improve performance without an obvious specs change.

On a similar note, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus have been tipped to get a front camera upgrade. Both these phones' selfie cameras are said to be receiving an increased 12MP resolution for sharper shots.

As for the Ultra model, there are currently no rumored changes to the four rear cameras or single front camera found on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The only thing we have heard about this model is that the S23 Ultra will not use Samsung's latest 200MP camera sensor. Samsung could use an older 200MP camera instead, as has been rumored for previous Ultra handsets.

Other tips for the Galaxy S23 series include claims of UFS 4.0 storage for faster data transfers, and more compact battery tech, which could allow for more battery capacity in the same space. One source has even claimed the S23 family could use a MediaTek chip rather than the usual Qualcomm Snapdragon or Samsung Exynos silicon.

Previous Galaxy S launches suggest we'll hear see the Galaxy S23 launch next January or February, which is plenty of time for new rumors to develop to fill in the gaps in our knowledge. You can be sure when they arrive, you will be able to read them in our Samsung Galaxy S23 news hub, so check back soon.