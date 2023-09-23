Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE and Buds FE all leak

Rather than just introducing the Galaxy S23 FE, it appears that Samsung is set to release a whole stable of "Fan Edition" products next month. Alongside the phone, Samsung seems to have published pictures of a new low-cost tablet and set of true wireless earbuds on its Argentinian website.

The page was swiftly taken down but captured by AllAboutSamsung’s Max Jambor on Twitter for posterity.

Samsung trying to be like Google and leaking everything themselves 🙃https://t.co/m1x3usGeihVia. @sondesix pic.twitter.com/iWriOuJYbASeptember 22, 2023 See more

While the phone will likely be the main event for many prospective buyers, it’s the Galaxy Buds FE that are the most interesting leak, as it represents a new product line for Samsung.

Currently, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds range goes from the $149 Galaxy Buds 2 all the way up to the $229 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The Galaxy Buds FE will presumably undercut both, perhaps coming in at under $100 while offering decent sound quality and playing nicely with the Samsung ecosystem.

The pictures on Samsung Argentina’s site showcase the buds in cross-section, highlighting two other mics, one inner mic and a “new 1-way speaker.” It will apparently feature 30 hours of battery life with the charging case and active noise cancellation.

The other two products — the S23 FE and Tab S9 FE — are updates to existing product lines. While we didn’t get a S22 FE last year, the S23 FE has already popped up on China’s TENNA certification site, so its appearance here isn’t a big surprise.

It’s expected to be a 6.3-inch handset with either last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 processor depending on the region. Expect a triple camera array, with a main 50MP snapper supported by an 8MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

Comparatively little has leaked about the Tab S9 FE, but it’s certainly welcome since Samsung is still selling the two-year-old Galaxy Tab S7 FE on its website. Design-wise, it appears close to the recent Tab S9 tablets, and pleasingly it looks like it still comes with a bundled S Pen for doodling and note-taking.

While the Galaxy S23 FE was once tipped for this month, time is running out for that to still be the case. However, SamMobile notes that the phone has October 4 on its screen in one shot, which could be Samsung’s cute way of telling us exactly when this trio will become official.