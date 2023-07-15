Samsung tipped to debut lower-cost Galaxy Tab S9 FE line with multiple sizes

Samsung's Galaxy Tab devices are some of the best Android tablets out there. The Galaxy Tab S9 line is expected to launch later this month at Samsung Unpacked, and now rumor has it an old fan-favorite could make an appearance alongside Samsung's flagship models. Samsung is reportedly working on a Galaxy Tab S9 FE series of more affordable tablets with multiple sizes to choose from.

We haven't seen a "Fan Edition" device from Samsung since the Galaxy S21 FE in January 2022 and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE the year before. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE was only available in one size: the larger 12.4-inch display. That apparently won't be the case this time around. This week, as spotted by 9to5 Google, noted tipster @OnLeaks along with partners MediaPeanut and WolfOfTablet shared CAD-based renders showing off the purported Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus. The displays clock in at 10.9 inches and 12.4 inches, respectively.

This tablet duo's form factor looks designed to match that of the Galaxy Tab S9 series, with the Plus model packing dual cameras and the main model featuring a single camera setup. Both feature a metal frame with flat edges as well as pins for accessories, USB-C and dual speakers.

So... Here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyTabS9FEPlus! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions)On behalf of @wolfoftablet 👉🏻 https://t.co/SOTGgGC70J pic.twitter.com/6cnrY38kZzJuly 13, 2023 See more

Samsung's FE line is geared toward packing all the best features of its flagship devices into a more affordable package. With the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Samsung swapped in an LCD screen instead of the OLED one found on the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus to cut costs. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus look to repeat this pattern while also dropping the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as seen in the Galaxy S23, which is anticipated to come with the Tab S9 series.

What kind of price tag this tablet duo could have remains unclear. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE came in at $300 under the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus' price, which at least gives us an idea.

And while we may see the latest FE line revealed at Samsung Unpacked, it's unlikely Samsung will launch it alongside the Galaxy Tab S9. In the past, Samsung has spaced out the rollout of its flagship and budget series of devices by at least a few months.

We'll have to wait until Samsung's big shindig to learn more. Tune into our Unpacked hub for all the latest rumors about what we expect to see, from a possible price decrease for the Z Fold 5 to a potential Galaxy Watch 6 reveal.