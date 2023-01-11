Samsung Galaxy S23 dummies seem to confirm major design changes

The look and feel of the Samsung Galaxy S23 seems clearer than ever thanks to an image leaker Sonny Dickson (opens in new tab) posted of three dummy models (included above), including the basic Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

It's possible these dummies are based on previous rumors rather than new and verifiable information from Samsung. But they at least fit with what's expected from these new phones, as well as previous dummies we've seen.

The most prominent change is the new camera layout for the supposed vanilla Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. Gone is the Contour Cut block nestled into the top left corner, and now all three models use individual camera lenses protruding straight from the back of the phone, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

There are still rounded edges on the regular and Plus models though, plus one less camera lens than the Ultra, differentiating the standard models from the most expensive. The S23 Ultra is also expected to again contain a built-in S Pen, but we can't see the stylus or the silo it's stored in from the angle of this image.

You also can't tell the precise sizes of these phones, beyond that the Galaxy S23 Plus is a fair bit larger than the Galaxy S23, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a little bigger than the Plus. Rumors have claimed the precise sizes are 6.1 inches, 6.6 inches and 6.8 inches, respectively, which would be the same as the Galaxy S22 series' sizes.

Since this image only shows the back of the phones, we can't see if the rumored thicker bezels are present or not. We hope this isn't the case of course, since thicker bezels would mean less display for the same-sized phone compared to the Galaxy S22 series.

Overall, what we can see in this image shows little difference from the current Galaxy S22 family. Fortunately, the rumors and teasers from Samsung hint at bigger changes hidden on the inside. Those include a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a new 200MP main camera for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and new selfie cameras for all four models, and larger batteries for the regular and Plus models.

Samsung's just announced a Galaxy Unpacked event for February 1, which is where we expect to see the Galaxy S23 series debut. We'll keep covering rumors and teasers right up to and during the event, and you can be sure we'll have our thoughts on the new phones for you as soon as we get our hands on them.