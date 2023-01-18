Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus specs leak reveals almost every detail

Almost everything you could want to learn about the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus has just been exposed in a massive specs leak from German outlet WinFuture (opens in new tab).

The amount of detail is pretty impressive, and gives us a lot to chew over about the new phones. You can see everything condensed into the specs table below, or read on for a more granular breakdown.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rumored Galaxy S23/Galaxy S23 Plus specs Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 Plus Display 6.1-inch FHD AMOLED 6.6-inch FHD AMOLED Refresh rate 48 - 120Hz adaptive 48 - 120Hz adaptive Rear cameras 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto Front camera 12MP selfie 12MP selfie Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 256GB, 512GB Battery 3,900 mAh 4,700 mAh Charging 25W wired/10W wireless 45W wired/10W wireless Water/dust resistance IP68 IP68 Size 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm (5.75 x 2.79 x 0.29 inches) 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm (6.2 x 3.0 x 0.29 inches) Weight 167g (5.8 ounces) 195g (6.8 ounces Colors Black, Cotton, Green, Purple Black, Cotton, Green, Purple

First off, there's the new design, as we can see in the image above, likely from Samsung's press assets for the launch. The two phones have taken a leaf out of the Galaxy S22 Ultra's book and ditched their camera blocks for individual lenses protruding from the back glass.

These phones measure 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm (5.75 x 2.79 x 0.29 inches) in the case of the Galaxy S23, and 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm (6.2 x 3.0 x 0.29 inches) for the Galaxy S23 Plus. They also weigh 167g (5.8 ounces) and 195g (6.8 ounces) respectively.

The displays look to be mostly the same as the previous generation. Depending on the model, you get either a 6.1-inch or 6.6-inch display, featuring a 48 - 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, FHD resolution, and HDR10+. One new addition is Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the latest and toughest screen material that should reduce the risk of scratches and cracks even further.

For cameras, both phones feature 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 10MP 3x zoom telephoto cameras, capable of recording video at 8K at 30fps, as well as 4K at 60 fps. Meanwhile, there's a 12MP selfie camera, kept in a central punch-hole in the display, that can record video at 4K at 60 fps.

Both of the new Galaxy S23 phones in this leak will apparently run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, including in Europe where we normally get Exynos-powered silicon instead. Joining the chip is 8GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of storage in the S23, or 256GB or 512GB for the Plus.

For the batteries, the Galaxy S23 will use a 3,900 mAh cell according to these specs, with the S23 Plus getting a 4,700 mAh battery instead. Both of those are slightly larger than what you got on the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus.

Charging is the same as before though, with 25W fast wired charging for the Galaxy S23, 45W wired charging for the Plus (although we'd assume neither ship with charging bricks as with previous Samsung flagship phones) and 10W wireless charging for both.

Galaxy S23 colors, connectivity and more

Users curious about what Galaxy S23 colors will be on offer will be happy to see WinFuture's leak contains the same colors as previous ones. Those are going to be black, cotton, green and purple, although the existing leaks give those Samsung's more evocative official names.

Other noteworthy features from WinFuture's Galaxy S23 spec sheet include the returning ultrasonic fingerprint reader under the display, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, IP68 water/dust resistance, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, ultrawideband support (likely only on the Plus model) and an Android 13-based One UI 5.1 OS.

About the only thing missing from these specs is pricing. The latest we've heard on that from other leaks is that the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus won't be getting any more expensive compared to last year, meaning likely starting prices of $800 and $1,000 respectively.

Also, there's no Galaxy S23 Ultra specs as part of this package of leaks. We may already know the headlining feature thanks to rumors of a 200MP main camera, but we still want to know more.

We should find out all of the Galaxy S23 series' secrets on February 1; the date of the next Galaxy Unpacked event. But we'll keep look for rumors and leaks in the meantime so we know exactly what we're in for when Samsung unveils its new devices.