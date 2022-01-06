Samsung Galaxy S22 design shown off in another unofficial video

Another video leak of a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra dummy unit has yet again hammered home that we’re very likely to see it sport a Galaxy Note-style rectangular design.

The video from YouTuber Unbox Therapy has since been removed, but was re-uploaded by others. And it lends further credence to the idea that the standard Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus models will sport a design that’s an evolution, not revolution, on the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus.

Those aforementioned new phones look set to have a glossy rounded-rectangular design, with what appears to be a clear camera module featuring the slick Contour Cut design seen on the Galaxy S21 phones. It’s not apparent whether the standard phone will sport a plastic back like its predecessor, or if it will be given the glass treatment.

But really, it’s the supposed Galaxy S22 Ultra that steals the brief show here. Like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the S22 Ultra appears to have a matte black rear. But rather than use a Contour Cut camera module, it looks like the quintet of rear cameras are pretty much embedded into the device’s bottom side; you know, like the phones of 2018 and earlier.

The video makes it very clear that the blockier rectangular design of the Galaxy Note series, beloved by many including myself, seems like a lock for the largest Galaxy S22 phone. And we can also catch a glimpse at what looks like an S Pen holder, which would immediately give the S22 Ultra the edge over the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which had S Pen support but no easy way to store it without a case.

While we can’t verify the legitimacy of this video, the designs showcased here do tally with many of the recent rumors around the new phones, suggesting it could be on the money.

Speaking of other leaks, the Galaxy S22 range is set to come with a suite of upgrades, from improved sensors and camera features for all three phones, to a new Exynos chipset that could include graphics from AMD — though the U.S. models could instead get the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. It's also tipped to have 45W charging for the S22 Ultra at least, and a very bright display .

The rumors point to the Galaxy S22 range being revealed in February, either ahead of or during Mobile World Congress 2022. That means we’ve not got long to wait before we get the official lowdown on the upgrades coming to the Galaxy S22 phones.