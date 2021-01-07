Samsung Galaxy S21 leak just confirmed the price drop we've been waiting for

The Samsung Galaxy S21's price has just been leaked by a mobile carrier, and the good news is that two out of three models should be more affordable than the Galaxy S20.

Another rumor has revealed which Galaxy S21 colors will be made available after launch. However, you shouldn't get your hopes up about getting a charger in the box if you buy one of Samsung's upcoming flagships.

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus price drop

Prices for the S21 series have been revealed thanks to now-removed store pages belonging to Belgian mobile carrier Voo. As WinFuture reported and based on screenshots taken by Twitter user jojordan82, the starting prices of the three available models are €849, €1,049 and €1,399 respectively. These versions have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus' case, and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series prices (according to Voo's website) Model RAM/Storage Price Galaxy S21 8GB/128GB €849 Galaxy S21 Plus 8GB/128GB €1,049 Galaxy S21 Ultra 12GB/256GB €1,399

Converting these prices to dollars or pound sterling won't account for regional pricing differences, so let's compare them instead to the Belgian prices for the Galaxy S20 . The MSRP for the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra are 999 euros, 1,099 euros and 1,399 euros respectively. That shows that Samsung might be dropping the price of its new phones as previous rumors have claimed, but only for the two cheaper models.

The price drop makes sense given that Samsung has dropped the display resolution and amount of RAM between the S20 and S21. However, users will get a mighty Snapdragon 888 processor, triple rear cameras and either 4,000 mAh or 4,800 mAh battery.

The top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra would be the only model to start with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The S21 Ultra is also expected to offer a sharper quad HD display as well as dual telephoto lenses (3x and 10x).

Samsung Galaxy S21 gets more color options

Another leak has revealed more colors for the Galaxy S21 series. These are post-launch options according to leaker Ishan Agarwal. That means they could either be region exclusive colorways or potentially the colors Samsung will reveal in the usual mini-refresh it does with its flagship phones a few months after they've been launched.

You can expect some of these extra color options for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Series after launch.Galaxy S21+ / S21 Plus: RedGalaxy S21 Ultra: Blue, Bronze, TitaniumOf course, you never know if they end up being region exclusive or have a rollout based on country. #GalaxyS21January 6, 2021

There's one extra color for the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus, which Agarwal simply describes as "red." The S21 Ultra gets three more options: blue, bronze, and titanium. The bronze one sounds particularly attractive, given how handsome the Mystic Bronze version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra looks.

Samsung Galaxy S21 has no charger in the box

Something the Galaxy S21 will lack, however, is a charging brick in the box. Ice Universe confirmed this arguably frustrating rumor again on Twitter, seemingly inspired by Apple's recent decision to do the same with the iPhone 12 series.

Samsung will cancel the S21 series of chargers. What do you think of this?January 7, 2021

There are some convincing arguments for dropping the charger. Manufacturing more chargers is bad for the environment, and particularly when many users are likely have a functional charger at home already. It also makes the phones a little cheaper to sell, with the Galaxy S21's missing block perhaps being the reason for the small price decrease from the Galaxy S20.

The downside of this approach is that users may feel they're being cheated out of a standard and crucial piece of a new smartphone package. Furthermore, while users may have some compatible chargers already, they might not be able to deliver the specific wattage to fast charge the Galaxy S21; 25W for the S21 and S21 Plus and possibly up to 45W for the S21 Ultra.

As of today, we're officially a week away from Samsung's January 14 event where the Galaxy S21 will debut. Once we've had a chance to test it out, our Galaxy S21 review will determine whether it's worthy of a spot on our best phones list.