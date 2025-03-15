Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE price leak is bad news for budget-conscious buyers

Over the past few weeks, leaks concerning Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablets have really picked up steam. Rumored specs point to a device that’s a solid step up on its underpowered predecessor while introducing a larger screen size for the Plus model.

These upgrades will come at a price, of course, and now we have an idea of what that cost will be: an extra $50 on each model, by the sounds of it.

That’s according to YTechB’s source, which is described as “third party” rather than official but with “credibility.” Information gleaned suggests that the basic 10.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage will cost $499, while moving to 12GB and 256GB will bump the price to $569.

The larger model, meanwhile — set to be 13.1 inches, a 0.7-inch increase on the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus — will start at $649 for the 8GB and 128GB configuration, and rise to $749 for 12GB and 256GB.

The article adds that you could end up paying more, as pricing for “other models with 5G capabilities will be priced even higher.”

A real contender

(Image credit: OnLeaks / SammyGuru)

While any price increase is disappointing, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE does sound like a big improvement on the Tab S9 FE, which left us a little underwhelmed on the power front with its Exynos 1380 chipset.

“It’s a lavish-feeling tablet that impresses in a lot of ways, but when it can’t even perform to the level of an iPad that’s two years older and nearly half the price, it’s hard to make sense of the $599 price tag,” we concluded in our Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus review.

The new version uses the Exynos 1580, and that gives it a performance that’s around 32-34% faster, with scores of 1,349 in the single-core test and 3,882 in the multi-core variant.

While those scores are still a long way behind the Galaxy Tab S10 series’ MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset (around 2,000 in single core and 6,800 in multi), Samsung failed to release a 10.9-inch version last year, so the cheapest model costs $999 — double the price of the regular Tab S10 FE.

That’s the kind of price difference that can make you overlook certain performance deficiencies. And with the tablet set to bundle an S Pen in the box once again, it could still be one of the best tablets you can buy when it finally arrives. That should be in the next few weeks, if recent leaks are to be believed.