Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE price leak is bad news for budget-conscious buyers

By published

A $50 price hike tipped for all models, but that still makes it half the price of the entry-level Galaxy Tab S10.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE renders
(Image credit: OnLeaks / SammyGuru)

Over the past few weeks, leaks concerning Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablets have really picked up steam. Rumored specs point to a device that’s a solid step up on its underpowered predecessor while introducing a larger screen size for the Plus model.

These upgrades will come at a price, of course, and now we have an idea of what that cost will be: an extra $50 on each model, by the sounds of it.

That’s according to YTechB’s source, which is described as “third party” rather than official but with “credibility.” Information gleaned suggests that the basic 10.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage will cost $499, while moving to 12GB and 256GB will bump the price to $569.

The larger model, meanwhile — set to be 13.1 inches, a 0.7-inch increase on the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus — will start at $649 for the 8GB and 128GB configuration, and rise to $749 for 12GB and 256GB.

The article adds that you could end up paying more, as pricing for “other models with 5G capabilities will be priced even higher.”

A real contender

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE renders

(Image credit: OnLeaks / SammyGuru)

While any price increase is disappointing, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE does sound like a big improvement on the Tab S9 FE, which left us a little underwhelmed on the power front with its Exynos 1380 chipset.

“It’s a lavish-feeling tablet that impresses in a lot of ways, but when it can’t even perform to the level of an iPad that’s two years older and nearly half the price, it’s hard to make sense of the $599 price tag,” we concluded in our Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus review.

The new version uses the Exynos 1580, and that gives it a performance that’s around 32-34% faster, with scores of 1,349 in the single-core test and 3,882 in the multi-core variant.

While those scores are still a long way behind the Galaxy Tab S10 series’ MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset (around 2,000 in single core and 6,800 in multi), Samsung failed to release a 10.9-inch version last year, so the cheapest model costs $999 — double the price of the regular Tab S10 FE.

That’s the kind of price difference that can make you overlook certain performance deficiencies. And with the tablet set to bundle an S Pen in the box once again, it could still be one of the best tablets you can buy when it finally arrives. That should be in the next few weeks, if recent leaks are to be believed.

Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with keyboard and S Pen
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus held up with movie Friday playing on display
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE renders
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
samsung galaxy s25 plus renders made by onleaks
samsung galaxy s25 ultra with qi-enabled magnetic case
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE renders
OnePlus Pad 2 with keyboard
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE renders
iPad Air M3 on a windowsill
Concept image of foldable iPad
iPad Air M3
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE renders
NYTimes Connections
iPhone 17 Pro render
RCS messaging on an iPhone
CAD renderings of the Google Pixel 10 Pro
Nintendo Switch 2
OnePlus Pad 2 with keyboard

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with keyboard and S Pen

a red smeg espresso machine with burr grinder is photographed against a blue background

Electric State; Moana; I&#039;m Still Here
Joaquin Phoenix as Beau in Beau is Afraid
Paramount Plus app on a phone next to popcorn
Scotland&#039;s Darcy Graham in action during a Guinness Six Nations.
NYTimes Connections
Cadan Murley of England watches the rugby ball come towards him during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship.
NYT Strands on a cellphone
Jamie Osborne of Ireland during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship 2025 with the ball in his hands.
Max Verstappen driving his Red Bull round a bend during Bahrain testing for the 2025 season.
Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team&#039;s third goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg in February 2025
