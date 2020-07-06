Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leak reveals release date and price

The Galaxy Fold 2 should have a release date at the end of September and will sport 25W fast charging, according to newly discovered details about Samsung's next foldable phone.

Our knowledge of the release date comes from Ricciolo (via TechRadar), who tweeted the information which you can see below.

This claim backs up an earlier leak that Samsung is going to release its three biggest fall products - the Galaxy Note 20, the Fold 2 and the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition - across a three-month period between August and October. Supposedly Samsung is trying to rejuvenate its sales and consumer interest with a triple combo of big launches, with the new flagship foldable seemingly coming in the middle of this period.

1 more thing... *2000 eur + Galaxy Fold 2 , WON'T be available till end of september ... (maybe later) due to covid19 !#markmywords*let's see how long it takes to steal my information and someone else take the credit ... pic.twitter.com/v2eE1VNrHpJuly 5, 2020

Ricciolo also mentions a €2,000 price ($2,258 or £1,806) for the Fold 2. While it's hard to guess regional pricing just from currency conversions alone, this makes the Fold 2 a little more expensive than the $1,980 original Galaxy Fold, although it's a small price hike in perspective of the total cost.

Samsung has a cheaper foldable in the form of the Galaxy Z Flip, and is also believed to be revealing a similar Galaxy Z Flip 5G soon, so perhaps it isn't so concerned about keeping the Fold 2's price down.

Galaxy Fold 2 fast charging and specs

The other key new piece of Fold 2 info comes from the phone's China 3C certification (via SamMobile), which tells us the foldable will use a 25W charger and have 5G connectivity. The original Galaxy Fold did not have 5G and charged at just 15W, so this is a notable improvement. However, for $2,000, it would be nice if the Fold 2 supported Samsung's best 45W charging speed like the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

In terms of the battery itself, it's believed that the Fold 2 will have a total capacity of 4,365 mAh, split across two cells. It should also offer a 120Hz 7.7-inch OLED internal display, with four cameras on the back (likely the same array as the Galaxy S20 Plus) plus an upgrade to a Snapdragon 865 chipset. according to the rumors.

We should know more about the Galaxy Fold 2 when Samsung holds its next Unpacked event, which will reportedly be held August 5.