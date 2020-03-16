Samsung Galaxy Fold 2: Release date, price, specs and leaks

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be the true successor of the Samsung Galaxy Fold . The first Fold was released last year to mixed reviews, although it remains one of Samsung’s most innovative phones to date.

This year, Samsung has already brought us a more accomplished folding phone model in the form of the Galaxy Z Flip , but we’re also expecting a direct sequel to the Fold in a few months.

This would keep the original book-fold design, but hopefully would also have some major upgrades compared to the first generation. It’ll still likely be a very expensive phone, but hopefully this time Samsung can prove it’s worth the money with new features and a better build quality.

Here's everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, including its possible price, release date and specs.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to debut around July or August along with the Galaxy Note 20.

We and many other smartphone fans around the world are referring to this next phone as the Fold 2, but there’s not been anything conclusive about that name. We know that internally Samsung’s referring to the phone as Project Champ (according to Aju News) or Winner 2 (according to GalaxyClub), but both of those are just code names that will (sadly) not be what the device is called when it goes on sale.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 price

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Considering the first Galaxy Fold started at $1,980, we're expecting the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to go for a similar premium. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip launched at a much lower price than the Fold at $1,380, but it's a smaller device with a different feature set. It's possible that Samsung may try and find a sweet spot between the two for the Fold 2.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 design

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

From the small description given by Max Weinbach , the Galaxy Fold 2 sounds very handsome. It will apparently have a choice of materials, either an aluminum and glass version or a stainless steel and ceramic version, and be finished off in either blue, silver, gold, pink or black.

On the inside, Samsung included a notch to make room for the internal cameras, but this looks to be changing. Some rumors claim that Samsung will be bringing its “Infinity-O” punch-hole selfie camera design to this phone too, after using it on the Galaxy Note 10 , Galaxy S20 and Z Flip. Others claim Samsung’s going to use an under-display camera, negating the need for any kind of black space on the screen. Whichever one turns out to be true, it’ll mean there’s even more display space to enjoy than before.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 screen size

The Fold has two displays: a 4.6-inch one on the front, and one across the interior that’s 7.3 inches when unfolded.

The front display will be an “Infinity V-Display”, says Max Weinbach , which is the official name Samsung gives to its water-drop notch designs. You can see how this might look in some unofficial designs, such as this one by Ben Geskin . It looks quite a bit better than the big bezel design that is on the front of the original Fold, if you ask us.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 - Concept based on leaksMain Display: 7.7" QXGA+ 120Hz AMOLEDCover Display: 6.4" FHD+ Super AMOLED10MP Selfie Camera (Cover + Front)12MP Wide + 12MP Ultra Wide + 64MP Telephoto + DepthVision CameraSnapdragon 865 + 5G pic.twitter.com/u6CwOYJOKfFebruary 17, 2020

Max Weinbach , who had an excellent record of leaking information about the Galaxy Z Flip, says that the Fold 2 will be a little larger when opened up, measuring 8 inches across. It will also be made of Samsung’s “ultra-thin glass” that it debuted on the Z Flip. The name is slightly misleading, as the UTG material is actually a glass core coated in plastic, but it should mean it’s still a bit tougher than the Galaxy Fold’s display

Since the Galaxy S20 series has a 120Hz refresh rate across the range, we can hope that Samsung brings this tech to the Fold 2 as well to make its display a true premium experience.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 cameras

The original Fold was no slouch when it came to camera hardware, since it had six total camera sensors around its body: a 12MP wide-angle sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12MP telephoto sensor on the back, a 10MP camera on the front and a 10MP main and 8MP depth sensor duo on the inside. All of these produced good photos, but nothing class-leading.

There’s a good chance the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could see a notable improvement to its cameras, however. Max Weinbach claims that the Fold 2 will use the Galaxy S20 Plus’ camera array, which would be a 12MP main sensor, a 3x optical zoom 64MP telephoto sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a time-of-flight camera to aid the others.

That already sounds pretty good, but we’ve also heard rumors of the Fold 2 using Samsung’s enormous 108MP camera , which appeared on the Galaxy S20 Ultra .

The rear cameras of the Galaxy S20 Plus, which are rumored to be the same ones used on the Galaxy Fold 2. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung tends to use 10MP sensors for its phones’ front-facing cameras, which is exactly what it used on the original Fold. So until we hear anything different, that’s what we’ll assume will appear on the Fold 2 also. What we have heard rumored is that this camera will appear in a punch-hole that will avoid taking up as much space on the display as the notch did. Max Weinbach says it’s even possible the front sensor will be a sub-display camera, hidden under the panel unless you’re using it.

The aesthetics are somewhat irrelevant compared to the main design area that most people will care about: can it withstand normal use without breaking apart like the ill-fated first version of the original Fold?

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 performance

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy Fold used a Snapdragon 855 system-on-chip, and as you would expect, the Galaxy Fold 2 will use the most recent chip in the same series, the Snapdragon 865. That’s at least according to Max Weinbach , but he’s got a proven track record of accurate leaks, so that helps back up our educated guesses.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G

After debuting a completely 5G-ready range with the S20, we expect Samsung to offer 5G on the Fold 2 as it did on the original Fold. This is exactly what Max Weinbach has said too, so there’s little doubt there will be at least a 5G-compatible Fold 2 model you can select.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 battery and charging

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

After using a 4,380 mAh battery on the first Fold, we hope that Samsung finds room to squeeze in a little more capacity on the Fold 2. With an even larger display, it’ll need all the power it can get.

What we definitely want to see improved is the charging speed. The Galaxy Fold charged at a mediocre 15W, but the Fold 2 really ought to make use of Samsung’s new 25W and 45W charging protocols. However, there are competing rumors.

Some say that the Fold 2 will stick with 15W charging, while others say the upgrade to 25W and above will be happening after all. We might be able to disarm the former rumors with the fact that before we knew its actual name, the Galaxy Z Flip, which does use 15W charging, was thought to be called the Galaxy Fold 2. Even so, we may need to prepare to be disappointed with the charging ability of the Fold 2.

The Fold could wirelessly charge too, and use Samsung’s “PowerShare” reverse wireless charging to give that power back to a compatible accessory. We’d expect this feature to come to the Fold 2 also, but we hope that Samsung manages to up the wattage of both of these for more rapid charging when away from a power cable.

Galaxy Fold 2 S-Pen

According to leaker Max Weinbach , the Note 20 won’t be the only phone using Samsung’s stylus. Including an S-Pen with the Fold 2 makes a lot of sense considering the size of its display makes it ideal for note taking or drawing. If Samsung brings across the features for the S-Pen it debuted on the Galaxy Note 10, then the Fold 2 will be able to add remote selfies and air gestures to its box of tricks, which could make it the most versatile foldable we’ve seen so far.

I just got word that Samsung will likely be launching the true Galaxy Fold successor in Q2 of this year. If I've conglomerates all the different reports correctly, it should have an 8" display, 108MP camera, ultra thin glass, SPen, Snapdragon 865 and 5G.January 24, 2020

Weinbach has also said that the Fold 2 will use a new kind of S-Pen, which may mean none of the Note 10’s special abilities will transfer across, but could also be interpreted to mean it has some of its own unique features.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2: what we want to see

A sturdier frame

This one’s obvious if you remember the original. Although you have to accept that foldables will be more frail than an equivalent non-folding phone, we still want any foldable to be as strong as possible. Toughen up the display, give the folding mechanism extra protection from debris and make sure the whole thing feels good to hold like a normal phone rather than some kind of fragile 5G vase.

A new home for the S-Pen

Samsung’s stuck with including styluses with some of its phones for a long time after other companies abandoned the idea. But styluses are still popular with tablet users, and since the unfolded display of the Galaxy Fold approaches the size of a small tablet, it would make perfect sense to let it work with an S-Pen. Besides, users are paying enough already -- they deserve an extra accessory in the box.

The best cameras Samsung can install

After languishing for some time, Samsung finally seems to be making big strides with its camera technology. Just look at the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s quad rear camera array with its 108MP main sensor and 10x optical zoom sensor. The Fold 2 may not get all of these photography toys if it gets the Galaxy S20 Plus' cameras like the rumors say, but users still deserve to get a great photography experience from their foldable even if cameras aren’t the main selling point.