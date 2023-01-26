Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 rumored specs, price, release date and more

We expect a Samsung Galaxy Book Book 3 Pro 360 laptop to launch in 2023 alongside a new generation of Galaxy Books that are thinner, lighter and more powerful than their predecessors.

This is a pretty reasonable expectation given that Samsung launched a Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (pictured above) last year and the original Galaxy Book Pro 360 the year before that, with each model serving as the company's flagship 2-in-1 laptop. In fact, both made our list of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy in their day.

This year Samsung fans look likely to have more options than ever, now that a new Galaxy Book 3 Ultra has been tipped to be announced at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event February 1st. This "Ultra" version will likely be a premium version of the base Galaxy Book, but it may have some features in common with the Galaxy Books we expect to see debut alongside it.

With that in mind, here's everything we know so far about the expected Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: Rumored price and availability

We won't know for sure how much a Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 costs until it's formally announced by Samsung. However, we can make a pretty educated guess based on the pricing of its predecessors.

Given that both the original Galaxy Book Pro 360 and its successor the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 had a starting price of $1,299, it seems awfully likely a Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 will cost roughly the same.

Like its predecessors, we expect the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 will be available in two sizes: 13.5-inch and 15.6-inch. These refer to the size of the display, and the larger size typically costs $100 more. There's also usually an option to upgrade the RAM and storage for an additional premium.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: Rumored specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 Price Expect $1,299 to start Display 13.5- or 15.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen CPU 13th Gen Intel CPU GPU Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics RAM 8-16GB Storage 256GB - 1TB Dimensions 13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches Weight 3.1 pounds

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360: Design and display

Samsung has had a good thing going with the design of its Galaxy Book Pro 360 2-in-1s, and we don't expect any revolutionary changes to debut in a Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360.

Like its predecessors, we expect such a laptop to be awfully thin (up to 0.47 inches or thinner, perhaps as trim as the 0.44-inch-thin MacBook Air 2022) and feature a sturdy hinge which allows you to rotate the display all the way over until it sits flat against the bottom. This effectively turns the laptop into an unwieldy tablet, and lets you do creative things like tent it on a desk to watch movies or lay the display flat on the table.

A Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 in action. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung's Galaxy Book 360 laptops have always impressed us with their eye-catching AMOLED touchscreens, and we expect something just as good if not greater will grace the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. In our Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 review we crowed over how the 1080p AMOLED display "delivers strong contrast between blacks and whites and helps colors appear more vibrant", and we have high hopes for what to expect from its successor — could we dare to dream of a 1440p or 2K AMOLED touchscreen?

(Image credit: Future)

One key thing we hope Samsung doesn't change about the design of the Book Pro 360: A free stylus at no extra charge. The company packed one in for free with both the Book Pro 360 and the Book 2 Pro 360, and that little piece of plastic opens up whole new realms of usability for a touchscreen 2-in-1 like the Galaxy Book Pro 360.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: Ports

Don't get your hopes up for robust port options on a potential Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung has typically kitted these laptops out with minimal port arrays, equipping last year's Book 2 Pro 360 with two USB-C ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a microSD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack. We expect a similar arrangement for a 2023 model.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: Performance

The Book Pro 360 has historically been one of the faster laptops in Samsung's lineup, but it's built for work rather than play and is not configurable with a discrete GPU. That looks unlikely to change in 2023, as the company is reportedly planning to launch a new high-end model of Galaxy Book, the Samsung Galaxy Book Ultra, that you can order with a discrete Nvidia GPU if you want what could be one of the best gaming laptops of 2023.

(Image credit: Future)

But with the Ultra reportedly filling the gaming gap in Samsung's 2023 laptop lineup, we expect a Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 to stay firmly in its productivity lane and offer all the performance that the new Intel Raptor Lake 13th Gen CPUs can deliver. These chips are supposed to be faster and more power-efficient than any Intel laptop CPUs we've seen yet, so we have high hopes that such a chip could drive a Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 to new heights of speed and battery life. If Samsung opens up its RAM options and allows you to configure a Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 with up to 32GB of RAM (instead of the historical 16GB maximum), this could be a truly capable 2-in-1.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: Battery life

Last year's Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 lasted roughly 12 hours in our Tom's Guide battery test, which tasks a laptop with endlessly surfing the web via Wi-Fi (with its screen set to a specific brightness) until it dies. That's not quite as good as the original Galaxy Book Pro 360, which lasted 13.5 hours in the same test.

We've heard Intel's made some improvements in power efficiency with its latest crop of laptop CPUs, so hopefully a new Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 will be able to last far longer than the 12 hours its predecessor managed.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: Outlook

The battery life of Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops has trended downward over the last two iterations, so we're hoping Samsung can turn things around with a new model.