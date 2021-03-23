Resident Evil Village multiplayer beta announced — here’s when you can play

Earlier this year it was announced that the upcoming survival horror game Resident Evil: Village will include a multiplayer mode know as Re:Verse. Today Capcom has given us details of when we’ll be able to play it for ourselves ahead of launch.

On April 8, the Re: Verse open beta will begin on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X as well as on PC. The beta is currently scheduled to run until April 11, so that’s more than a full weekend of multiplayer mayhem to enjoy.

This open beta is the perfect opportunity for gamers to try out the latest stab at a Resident Evil multiplayer mode. Re:Verse will pit fan-favorite Resident Evil heroes and villains against each other in a competitive deathmatch, and comes bundled with Resident Evil: Village which is currently scheduled for launch on May 7.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Resident Evil Re: Verse open beta.

How to get access to the Resident Evil Re: Verse open beta?

Accessing the beta is extremely simple. As it’s an open beta it won’t require a pre-order exclusive key or prior signup, and will be completely free to access.

The beta is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam). While Resident Evil 8 is coming to both the PS5 and Xbox Series X natively, there won’t a next-gen specific version of the beta.

Resi fans who have upgraded to the latest gaming consoles can still take part. The PS4 beta can be played on the PS5 via backwards compatibility and the same is true of the Xbox One version being playable on the Xbox Series X.

The beta client will be downloadable from each platform’s respective digital stores from 8 p.m. ET on April 5, which gives more than two days to download the beta before it goes live. The beta then runs from 2 a.m. ET on April 8 until 2 a.m. ET on April 11.

You will need a valid Capcom ID in order to play, which needs to be linked to your console or Steam profile. Just head over to the Capcom website and login into your account (or set one up) and then follow the instructions under the “external account links” section on your account page.

If you took part in the closed Re:Verse beta earlier this year then the process is even easier. You just need to download a small update to the beta client and you’ll be all set to play.

What is Resident Evil Re:Verse?

Resident Evil Re:Verse is the multiplayer component of Resident Evil: Village, the eighth mainline installment in the popular Resident Evil franchise.

In this separate online mode, you'll get the chance to play as a variety of classic Resident Evil characters including Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Claire Redfield each attempting to slay opposing players with a range of unique weapons and skills.

If you’re defeated you return to the fray as an iconic Resident Evil villain such as Jack Baker, Nemesis, or even the imposing Mr. X to get your revenge on the player who took you out.

The mode looks like chaotic fun, although the art style has received a mixed response from franchise fans. We’re looking forward to giving it a shot ourselves ahead of release thanks to this open beta.

This certainly isn’t the first time Resident Evil has dipped its toe into the multiplayer pool. Last year’s Resident Evil 3 included an online mode known as Resistance, which unfortunately failed to garner much support and is all but dead at this point. Hopefully, RE:Verse won’t suffer the same fate.