PS5 restock just announced by Sony — and it’s coming tomorrow

The Sony Rewards Twitter account has revealed that PS5 systems will be available on its site tomorrow. The account also recommends that users keep notifications on as systems will likely be limited and will sell out fast.

Sony Rewards has not specified if PS5's would be limited to certain loyal customers or to anyone with a rewards account.

Some PlayStation fans are also debating on Twitter if Target will see a healthy influx of PS5 units on January 19. While the discussion has been lively, the likeliness of it being a nationwide rollout is unlikely as all evidence points to specific geolocalities.

* taps microphone *A limited number of PS5 consoles will be available tomorrow. Stay tuned & we'll let you know when they are live on the site. You might want to turn on post notifications. 👀⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ek25thJ3QNJanuary 14, 2021

At the moment, retailers have not given any definitive statements on when customers can expect mass restocks. Fans have noticed that of all the retailers, Best Buy has been the best in curtailing bots from buying up all supply to then flip on eBay. Regardless, it would be a good idea to check in on our where to buy PS5 hub. We update it multiple times a day with the latest stock.

