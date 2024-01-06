PS5 Pro release date — latest rumors and our prediction

PS5 Pro rumors have been practically non-stop over the last few months, but the biggest question that persists is when will we get our hands on the upgraded PS5.

As of January 2024, there is no definitive PS5 Pro release date, nor is there any form of launch window to give us even a vague indication. The PS5 Pro itself has never been officially confirmed or announced by Sony, so it could eventually prove to be phantom hardware that never sees the light of day. But I'd heavily bet that it's real.

For now, here are the latest PS5 Pro release date rumors, as well as my personal predictions regarding the console's launch. And be sure to follow our ongoing PS5 Pro rumors coverage in our dedicated hub that covers everything from hardware leaks to its potential price.

(Image credit: Art Station/Mark Illing )

The noise surrounding the PS5 Pro started to build as early as 2021, less than a year after the launch of the PS5. In September 2021, a YouTuber named Moore’s Law is Dead suggested that the PS5 Pro could arrive as soon as 2023 (spoiler: it didn’t).

The most common rumor swirling around online right now is that the PS5 Pro will be released in 2024, with the second half of the year usually deemed most likely. The PS5 Pro being less than 12 months away has been pushed by a great many sources — plenty of them unverified — but there are two in particular that stand out.

Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming has claimed on several occasions that the PS5 Pro will launch in November 2024 . This is significant because Henderson has a solid track record of accurate PlayStation hardware leaks. For example, in his first report on the PS5 Pro, he also revealed details about the (then unannounced) PS5 Slim and PlayStation Portal.

(Image credit: Sony)

Another promising lead comes from gaming personality Jeff Grub. On a recent episode of his Game Mess podcast , Grub noted that his sources indicate that the PS5 Pro will launch sometime in September 2024 . Grub also has a history of accurate leaks, but his record isn’t flawless, so don’t take his word as confirmation.

The PS5 Pro's release month is disputed, but two respectable sources claiming it’s scheduled to launch in late 2024 is significant. However, even the most reliable sources can get things wrong, so be sure to take the above with a grain of salt for now.

(Image credit: Art Station/Mark Illing )

There are plenty of rumors out there that suggest that the PS5 Pro will be sitting under our televisions by the end of the year. And while we can only speculate and make predictions for now, a launch somewhere in 2024 seems very logical to me.

The PS5 is now more than three years old, and while it would be unfair to call its internal components outdated, the evolution of gaming hardware moves at a rapid pace, and this year feels like an appropriate time to launch a more powerful variant.

It’s also important to consider that Sony would likely want a suitable gap between the launch of the PS5 Pro and the inevitable PS6. A Microsoft document released during the FTC vs Acitivions Blizzard trial suggested that the next generation of gaming consoles would launch in 2028, and Sony submitted documents during the proceedings that suggested it has no plans to launch its next flagship console until after 2027.

Therefore, if the PS5 Pro was to launch this year, it would likely be the most powerful PlayStation on the market for around four years, mirroring the PS4 Pro’s time at the top of the chain.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Speaking of the PS4 Pro, it launched in late 2016, just three years after the PS4, so we can’t read too much into the release timeline of the previous Pro console. However, the PS4 Pro was announced in September and launched just two months later in November. That could indicate that if/when we finally hear about the PS5 Pro, it’ll launch shortly afterward.

Putting all these rumors and leaks together, I would predict that the PS5 Pro will be revealed in September of this year with a release date set for early November. However, that is just a guess, so make sure to stick with Tom’s Guide in the months ahead as we’ll bring you the latest information on the PS5 Pro as we uncover it.