PS5 photos just leaked — meet the biggest console ever

Earlier this week we got the final dimensions for the PS5 and PS5 digital edition, and they dwarf the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. In fact, Sony’s console is the largest ever, and it weighs in at a whopping 9.9 pounds.

Now photos of the PS5 have popped up on Taiwan’s National Communications Commission, as reported by the Verge, and they reveal just how massive this beast is.

As a quick refresher, Sony says that the PS5 measures 15.3 x 10.2 x 4.1 inches (390 x 260 x 104 millimeters), which towers over the Xbox Series X. Microsoft’s console measures 11.85 x 5.94 x 5.94 inches (301 x 151 x 151 mm) and weighs 9.8 pounds.

(Image credit: Taiwan NCC)

The photos show the PS5 next to a ruler in various positions, and there’s not getting around the fact that this is one chunky box. Note that Sony says that its dimensions “excludes the largest projection” in the design as well as the base.

Size Weight PS5 15.3 x 10.2 x 4.1 inches 9.9 pounds PS5 Digital Edition 15.3 x 10.2 x 3.6 inches 8.5 pounds Xbox Series X 11.85 x 5.94 x 5.94 inches 9.8 pounds Xbox Series S 11 x 5.9 x 2.6 inches 4.25 pounds

Still, the PS5 packs plenty of power into its ginormous frame, including an 8-core AMD Ryzen CPU, an AMD Radeon RDNA-2 graphics engine with 10.3 teraflops of power, 16GB of memory and a high-speed 825GB SSD with a 5.5GB/second read bandwidth.

The PS5 Digital Edition, which excludes the disc drive, still makes the Xbox Series X look small. It measures 15.3 x 10.2 x 3.6 inches and weighs 8.5 pounds, so at least it’s lighter than Microsoft’s full-size console.

(Image credit: Taiwan NCC)

The Xbox Series S is super compact compared to all of these consoles, weighing just 4.25 pounds and measuring 11 x 5.9 x 2.6 inches (151 x 65 x 275 mm). But it also makes several trade-offs in terms of power and components, including a less powerful GPU (4 vs 12 TFLOPS), less RAM and less storage. The Xbox Series S also can’t do 4K gaming.

We don’t imagine that console buyers will necessarily be scared off by the PS5’s dimensions, as PS5 pre-orders quickly sold out. In fact, Sony has had to apologize for the shortage and says that more supply will be made available in the coming days.

But you may want to check out your entertainment center to see if there’s room for the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition in there.

