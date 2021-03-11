PS5 gets shunned in Overwatch next-gen upgrade

Overwatch just got an epic next-gen graphics update, though it’s only limited to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. This was revealed in the latest patch notes for update 1.58 that came from Blizzard last night.

Long story short, the latest update allows players to use a new “Preferred Mode” graphics setting to adjust the resolution, framerate and the overall image quality of the game. One of the more significant parts of the patch also enables Xbox Series X/S users to run the game at up to 120Hz.

Using the “Resolution” preset, you can enjoy Overwatch in either 4K at 60Hz if you’re an Xbox Series X owner, or in 1440p at 60Hz on the Xbox Series S console. Though you will be cutting corners in terms of the image quality, you will get a higher-resolution video.

And if you’re not so fond of the idea of sacrificing image quality, the “Balanced” option has got you covered. This preset will prioritize the overall quality of the image over the resolution, meaning that your Xbox Series X console will run the game in 1440p at 60Hz, while the Xbox Series S will do so in 1080p at 60Hz.

Last but not least, “Framerate” mode will excite more competitive Overwatch players. This preset offers higher frame-rate at 120 fps, though this will come at a cost of both image-quality and resolution (Xbox Series X in 1440p at 120Hz and Xbox Series S in 1080p at 120Hz).

One thing to note is that although Overwatch is now playable at 120 fps on both consoles, you will not be able to run the game at a high refresh rate or use the VRR (Variable-Refresh-Rate) feature unless you have a TV or a monitor that supports it.

What’s going on with PS5?

This recent graphics update is currently unavailable for owners of PS5 consoles. PlayStation users may likely receive a similar upgrade in the future, but this is unclear at the moment. Xbox has recently offered similar updates to games like Sea of Thieves , while Activision has done the same for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

What does this mean in terms of gameplay? It’s likely that, for the time being, Xbox Series X/S players may have a small advantage over their PS5 players thanks to a smoother and more responsive refresh rate.

To give you a refresher, Overwatch is one of the biggest first-person shooter multiplayer games released in the past few years. It's a multiplayer experience allowing players to select from a diverse pool of characters with unique abilities to go head-to-head in a six-vs-six match. Blizzard officially released the game back in 2016, with a sequel, titled Overwatch 2, currently in development.