PS5 DualSense controller appears in new photo — here's your best look yet

Another photo of the PS5 DualSense controller out in the wild has popped up on Twitter, courtesy of a Twitter account going by the name of Gamezawy.

And the images gives us the best look of the next-generation PlayStation controller in a person’s hand. Last week a photo of the controller in a person’s hand was posted in a gaming forum, but it was taken at a tricky angle, so it was difficult to tell the size of the controller.

This new photo was shot from a bird’s eye view and shows us that the DualSense controller may be more compact than it first appeared to be, provided the picture is real. While it doesn’t look as compact as previous DualShock controllers from the older PlayStation consoles, it also doesn’t look much larger than the current Xbox Wireless Controller you get with the Xbox One and Xbox One X.

صورة جديدة مُسربة ليد تحكم DualSense الخاصة بمنصة PlayStation 5 😍 pic.twitter.com/2y1UyAQOdHJuly 14, 2020

In fact, the DualSense controller looks very much like a cross between the PS4’s DualShock 4 controller and the Xbox Wireless Controller. It retains the button and joystick placement of the former but has the thicker and more angular shape of the latter.

The touch-sensitive panel found in the DualShock 4 controller also looks a little taller yet narrower on the DualSense controller. Sony has said the controller will have a “Create” button, which seems to be an evolution of the Share button on the DualShock 4, and could make heavier use of the touch-sensitive panel that wasn’t used a great deal in the PS4.

In this new photo, the DualSense controller looks rather neat. The arguably gaudy two-tone color scheme seems rather more pared down compared to Sony’s official shots. The controller’s blue lighting strips aren’t illuminated in the photo, so we can’t tell if they will be a subtle addition to the controller or a potentially jarring distraction when gaming in darkened rooms.

All in all, the controller looks like an interesting evolution over the DualShock controllers. And with improved haptic feedback, the DualSense could be another way for Sony to get players more immersed with next-generation games, alongside 3D audio, ray-tracing, and super fast loading times. We’ll find out in November when the PS5 is expected to launch in time for the holiday season.