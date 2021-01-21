PS5 and Xbox Series X restock happening now at Walmart — how to get yours

Get ready for another PS5 and Xbox Series X restock event. Walmart now has both consoles available for delivery only via the links below.

Don't be discouraged if the consoles sell out. Walmart has a tendency of releasing more stock in 5- and 10-minute increments. So keep refreshing the page.

Keep in mind that after adding the console to your cart, you may have to wait a few minutes to purchase your device. Walmart has vowed to fight bots and scalpers, which is why your purchase may take a few minutes to process.

Additionally, Walmart tends to release batches of consoles. Meaning, if you miss the first batch at 3pm, Walmart might release a second or third batch of inventory within minutes. (We've had success buying a console via Walmart in the past).

In the event you don't snag a console, make sure to follow our where to buy PS5 and where to buy Xbox Series X coverage for up to the minute news on console drops. It's also worth creating a Walmart.com account for the next Xbox Series X and PS5 restock event at Walmart.

