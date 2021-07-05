PS Plus July 2021: Call of Duty Black Ops 4, A Plague Tale, and more

July is here, and that means a fresh batch of PlayStation Plus games have been announced by the official PlayStation Blog.

There’s a solid collection of fresh titles coming to the service this month, with each of the three games offering something slightly different. Be sure to add them to your library, even if you don’t plan to download them right away.

Starting Tuesday, July 6, PS4 titles Call of Duty Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds will be available to download at no additional cost to all PlayStation Plus subscribers. And if you’ve managed to win the PS5 restock game, you’ll also be able to get the refreshed version of A Plague Tale: Innocence this week.

As always, if you add these titles to your library now, they'll be available to download and play at your leisure, so long as your PS Plus subscription is active; you don't need to download them immediately.

And don’t forget, if you’ve not yet got your hands on a PS5, you can still add A Plague Tale: Innocence to your library via the PlayStation Store web app. Then, when you do pick up a PS5, it'll be waiting for you to play.

Last month’s PS Plus titles are only available until the end of today (July 5), so be sure to add them to your library before they disappear.

Call of Duty Black Ops 4

(Image credit: Activision)

Released back in 2018, Call of Duty Black Ops 4 blends the series' signature online multiplayer with a frenetic co-op zombies mode. While there’s no single-player campaign in this one, Black Ops 4 does contain this series' first stab at a battle-royale-style mode: Blackout.

Fans of Warzone will love this very similar mode, plus the gigantic map is stuffed with references to previous games in the Black Ops series. If you’re craving some fast-paced multiplayer action while you wait for the likes of Battlefield 2042 later this year, Black Ops 4 should fit the bill nicely.

A Plague Tale: Innocence

(Image credit: Focus Home Interactive)

Underrated PS4 title A Plague Tale: Innocence is coming to PS5 this month, and PS Plus subscribers get the next-gen edition of the game from day one.

This upgraded version of the single-player adventure game sports 4K native resolution, a targeted 60 fps frame rate, plus improved visuals and loading times. This harrowing game follows a pair of siblings as they attempt to survive being hunted by soldiers and mobbed by vicious swarms of disease-carrying rats in 14th century France.

Only the PS5 edition of the game is included in this month's PS Plus selection, so unfortunately PS4 players won’t have access to the last-gen version.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

(Image credit: 2K)

This spin-off from the popular WWE 2K series was launched last September and lets you compete in backyard brawls with some of your favorite wrestlers.

Offering over-the-top arcade-style action, WWE 2K Battlegrounds features a full story mode as well as the chance to duke it out in match types like Steel Cage and Royal Rumble. You can also compete in online tournaments to prove yourself the King of the Battlegrounds.

PS Plus July 2021: Bottom line

July’s PS Plus line-up is solid but unspectacular. It’s always nice to get a game on release day, though A Plague Tale is an upscaled port, so some subscribers may have already played it on PS4 back in 2019.

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 was an unfairly maligned entry in the series, so it’s nice to see it given a second chance here. WWE 2K Battlegrounds was another title that didn’t receive an especially warm reception at launch, largely due to unsavory microtransactions, so its inclusion is a tad puzzling.

Overall, there’s decent variety in the titles offered this month. You’ve got a game for those who prefer online play, as well as a title for those who opt to play solo. It's not the strongest month ever, but most subscribers should find something to satisfy them in the July PS Plus line-up.