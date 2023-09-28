5 early Prime Day OLED TV deals I recommend based on our testing

Looking for a great deal on OLED TVs ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day event? You've come to the right place. Right now, there are nearly a dozen great sales going on, but only five of them feel like they're as good or better than the deals we'll see in two weeks.

The OLED TVs you'll find below are vetted by our editorial staff here on Tom's Guide, with one of them — the LG C2 OLED — being a 5-star award winner. The other four all scored a 4 or higher in our reviews, and they're all some of the best OLED TVs from this year and last year.

You're here because you want an OLED TV, but if you're ambivalent towards LED-LCD TVs and don't mind buying one of those you can find even cheaper models on our Best early October Prime Day TV deals page.

Written by Written by Nick Pino Managing Editor, TV & AV My name's Nick and I look after our guides to the best TVs, best OLED TVs and best 4K TVs. Most of my day is spent watching and evaluating new screens from LG, Samsung, Sony, Hisense, TCL and Vizio. I have 10 years of experience in AV, and before I joined Tom's Guide I was formerly the Senior Editor, TV and AV at TechRadar. I love helping people find the perfect TV, so please feel free to reach out over email or tag me on Twitter and I can help you out.

Best early October Prime Day OLED TV deals

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $699 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming.

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,496 @ Amazon

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,496 @ Walmart | $1,499 at Best Buy

LG 65" C2 OLED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,596 @ Amazon

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is on sale in this epic TV deal at Amazon. We named this stunning television the best TV on the market right now and in our LG C2 OLED review said that it's "the best OLED TV for a premium entertainment experience." It combines exceptional picture quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need.

Samsung 65" 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

The Samsung S95B is Samsung's first OLED and the first to combine OLED with quantum dots, resulting in a QD-OLED TV that promises the best of both technologies: superior color, brightness, and contrast in a single package. In our Samsung S95B OLED 4K review, we said it largely delivers on its promise though it doesn't provide those perfect black levels of a pure OLED TV (especially if you're in a room with minor ambient light). Nevertheless, it's an amazing TV for movies, gaming and everything in between.