Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find Flip specs leaked — here’s how they'll take on Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 4

It looks like Oppo has two new foldable phones coming, based on some leaked specs spilling details about the rumored devices.

The leaks appeared on Chinese site Weibo, courtesy of Digitial Chat Station, and the more interesting details seem to surround the Oppo Find N2. That's the rumored successor to the Oppo Find N , one of the few foldables to give Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 a run for its money in our opinion. Like the Samsung phone, the Find N2 is tipped to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset.

In addition to the leaked Find N2 specs, Digital Chat Station also leaked some specs for the rumored Oppo Find Flip. First reported on by MyFixGuide (opens in new tab), the rumored clamshell foldable would be a first for Oppo, which has previously stuck to a tablet-style foldable phone.

The Find N never shipped outside of Oppo's home market of China. Whether the Find N2 and Find Flip enjoy a wider release or not, it's still worth paying attention to the details of these devices as they could have an influence on other foldable phones. Here's the latest details to leak about Oppo's foldable plans.

Oppo Find N2: Rumored specs

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There aren't a ton of leaked specs for either device, but we do get some insights from Digital Chat Station. The Oppo Find N2 is tipped to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, a 7.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4,520mAh battery. This represents a refresh to the Oppo Find N rather than a major leap forward, but the listed features should keep the foldable phone in line with the competition.

Aside from the technical specs, it also seems that the Find N2 will keep the side power button fingerprint scanner from the Find N. The new phone is rumored to have a faux leather back and come in black, white and green colorways. Unfortunately, it also is currently expected to be China-only, which is a definite disappointment.

Oppo Find Flip: Rumored specs

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The details on the rumored Oppo Find Flip have a bit more substance, but mostly due to some leaked camera details. The phone is tipped to have two screens, a typical move for clamshell foldables. The main screen is rumored to be a 6.8-inch OLED display with 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution. The outer cover screen display would use a 3.26-inch OLED panel — that's bigger than the cramped 1.9-inch screen on the outside of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 .

In terms of cameras, the rumored specs are encouraging. The Find Flip could have a 32MP Sony-produced selfie camera, which is a massive step up from the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s 10MP sensor. The outer cameras are tipped to include a main 50MP Sony sensor and an 8MP ultrawide Sony sensor, which isn’t groundbreaking, but would put the Find Flip in line with many top-tier smartphone cameras.

We still don’t have details regarding a potential system-on-chip yet, though whichever silicon powers the phone will likely come from Qualcomm. Current speculation is between the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 or the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon Plus Gen 2, which the chip maker has yet to announce. Time will tell which specs and features these phones ultimately get, so stay tuned for more updates as we get them.