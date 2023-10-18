​​OnePlus Open specs show how it could crush the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold

The secrets of the OnePlus Open may have been revealed a little early by renders from leakers Max Jambor and Yogesh Brar, plus a list of several major specs provided by Brar.

OnePlus already confirmed that the Open will make its debut at an event on Thursday October 19 taking place in Mumbai. But for those of us who are particularly interested in what the company's first foldable will be capable of, we can get a decent idea already from the alleged spec sheet.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 OnePlus Open (alleged) Inner display 7.82-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,800 nits max brightness Outer display 6.31-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,800 nits max brightness Rear cameras 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 64MP 3x telephoto Front cameras 20MP inner, 32MP outer Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 16GB Storage 512GB Battery 4,805 mAh Charging 80W wired (67W in Europe) OS Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.2 Dust/water resistance IPX4 Size 6.03 x 5.63 x 0.23 inches / 153.4 x 143.1 x 5.8 mm Weight 8.64 x 8.43 ounces / 245 or 239 grams Colors Voyager Black, Emerald Dusk

Starting with the screens, we'll apparently get a 7.82-inch display on the inside and a 6.31-inch display on the outside. Both screens have 120Hz refresh rates, and 2,800-nit maximum brightness ratings, the leaked specs claim, meaning that the Open should theoretically have a size and brightness advantage on both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold.

The design of the OnePlus Open looks similar to a standard OnePlus phone, with a large circular camera block on the back and an alert slider on the side. Brar's specs expand on this, saying that the Open will offer IPX4 water resistance, which would offer some protection but not as much as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold's IPX8 rating.

Also in keeping with OnePlus' other phones, the Open seems to have a choice of black and green colors. The official names of these are allegedly Voyager Black (which happens to be the lighter of the two color options) and Emerald Dusk.

(Image credit: Max Jambor / X)

The OnePlus' foldable will be equipped with 48MP main and ultrawide cameras, plus a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom on the back, the specs list continued. For front cameras, there's apparently a 20MP one inside the Open and a 32MP one on the outside. It's hard to tell just from the sensor resolutions if the OnePlus Open is capable of beating the impressive photography of Google and Samsung's foldables, but hopefully the strong sensors and usual Hasselblad tuning (seemingly confirmed by the "H" logo on the camera block) will give the Open a good chance.

Allegedly running the OnePlus Open is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with a single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant, which would be more default RAM and storage than either the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Pixel Fold. For software, the Open will come with OxygenOS 13.2 installed, a skin of the Android 13.

OnePlus normally impresses with its phones' battery, and the OnePlus Open will apparently do so again if it does indeed offer a 4,805 mAh battery with 80W charging, (although only 67W in Europe) as Brar claims. This battery capacity and charging wattage would beat both Samsung and Google's latest foldables, although there's no sign of wireless charging, which the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold offer.

We'll find out on Thursday if these specs are correct, and if there are any other surprises that these specs haven't revealed, such as the OnePlus Open's price. Taking these details as true for now though, the OnePlus Open looks to have a strong chance of becoming one of the best foldable phones on the market.