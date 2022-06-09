Nothing Phone (1) will finally be revealed on July 12

Nothing just announced that it will reveal the Phone (1) on July 12 via a livestream, which will finally let us see if the smartphone warrants the hype that Nothing has tried to drum up in the last few months.

The event will start at 8 a.m. PT, 11 a.m. ET, 4 p.m. BST. You can RSVP here (opens in new tab). Nothing stated in its announcement: "It’s our first smartphone, and our most important product. The real start of Nothing’s journey. To make tech fun again. And an invitation to unlearn everything the industry has taught us."

After that anticlimactic tease event in March, we've heard precious little about the Phone (1) except a couple of small rumors. The most recent came a few days ago. This alleged to reveal some details about the screen, specifically that the Phone (1) would sport a flat 6.55-inch OLED display. The rumor came with a concept render, showing a phone with slim, symmetrical bezels.

Phone (1) concept render (Image credit: TechDroider)

And a few weeks ago, a leak from a European retailer showed a Phone (1) with a launch price of roughly €500. The leak also said the device would arrive on July 21, the same day as Google Pixel 6a pre-orders go live.

Otherwise, we only know what Nothing has shared, namely that the Phone (1) will use a Snapdragon chipset — though whether it's the flagship 8 series or mid-range 7 series remains to be seen. Nothing has also revealed the Phone (1) will feature a transparent back, a design choice that the handset will share with the company's other product, the Ear (1) earbuds.

The Phone (1) will run Nothing OS, a custom Android skin that aims to "capture the best features" of the OS while offering bespoke fonts and design language. We've seen hints of this thanks to the Nothing Launcher, a barebones launcher that needs some work. But it looks like transparent hardware and dot-matrix styling will become Nothing's trademark.

So mark your calendars for July 12. We'll be tuning in and we'll hopefully get our hands on the Phone (1) shortly thereafter so we can see what this phone has to offer.