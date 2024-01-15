5 new shows to watch this week on TV, Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 15-21)

It may be chilly outside, but TV is as hot as ever, delivering more new shows to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

This week's new TV shows include the Jason Momoa's travel series "On the Roam," the murder-mystery ensemble "Death and Other Details," and a new Spanish-language take on "Zorro." Here's our guide on the new TV shows to watch this week.

‘Death and Other Details’ (Hulu)

Move over, Hercule Poirot and Benoit Blanc — meet Rufus Cotesworth. Amidst the opulence of the global elite, this mystery series revolves around the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself entangled in an unfortunate situation — admittedly, somewhat of her own doing — and emerges as the primary suspect in a perplexing murder case on a lavish restored Mediterranean yacht. The suspects are all of the over-indulged guests and weary crew members on board. In order to establish her innocence, Imogene must reluctantly join forces with Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), a detective of unparalleled renown.

Premieres Jan. 16 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘On the Roam’ (Max)

As Aquaman, Jason Momoa ruled the oceans. Now, the actor is conquering land in this travel docu-series that takes him across the country chasing art, adventure, and friendship through the lens of craftsmanship. Momoa gets into his natural “dirtbag” mode — what he describes as “someone who’s really in nature, who’s constantly on the road” — to interview artists and craftsmen.

Premieres Jan. 18 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Max

‘Zorro’ (Prime Video)

This Spanish-language action-adventure series is a new take on the legendary vigilante character. In the year 1834, everyone wants to control California — old colonizers, Russian oligarchs, French aristocrats and the newly formed United States of America. Caught in between are the usual victims: farmers, miners, Mexican workers, immigrants and long-time indigenous residents. Their last and best hope is Diego de la Vega (Miguel Bernardeau), a young hero on a quest for vengeance.

Premieres Jan. 19 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Love on Spectrum U.S.’ season 2 (Netflix)

Not all of Netflix’s dating shows are about drama (yeah, talking about you, “Love Is Blind”). This heartwarming docu-series is a nuanced, sensitive exploration into the love lives of individuals on the autism spectrum as they navigate the complexities of dating and relationships. In the second season, new singles and some familiar faces — including Dani, Abbey, Steve and James — venture into the exhilarating, terrifying pursuit of finding their matches. Their journeys are something everyone can root for and identify with.

Premieres Jan. 19 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘The Woman in the Wall’ (Showtime)

Here comes the latest spine-tingling thriller limited series. One morning, Lorna Brady (Ruth Wilson) wakes up to discover a corpse in her house in the Irish town of Kilkinure. She has no idea who the dead woman is — or if she is responsible for what seems to be a murder. Lorna has a long history of sleepwalking, a condition that has haunted her since she was ripped from her home at the age of 15 and confined to the Kilkinure Convent — one of Ireland’s infamous Magdalene Laundries for women. There, she gave birth to her daughter Agnes, who was cruelly taken away from her and whose fate remains unknown.

Premieres Jan. 19 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus With Showtime