New report reveals which appliance brands are rated highest by consumers

Whether you’re buying brand new or upgrading your existing washing machine , refrigerator or any other appliance, it can often be tricky knowing which brands to go for.

What’s more, kitchen appliances are now more advanced, with smart features to take the load of our household chores — making our lives easier. And since all of the brands seem to offer the buzzwords such as reliability, superb results and innovative features, which appliance brand has the highest reputation among consumers?

A new report from the ACSI Household Appliance and Electronics Study , reveals the popular appliance brands that have come up tops, according to consumers. Whirlpool was crowned appliance champion, with an impressive ACSI score of 83 (out of 100). This was closely followed by LG, who had a score of 82, while Samsung remained at 81.

Scores were all based on customer satisfaction and user experience ratings. Deciding factors included durability, design, capacity, ease of use, energy efficiency and App control. So what did consumers love about their favorite brands? Interestingly, Whirlpool beat Samsung for its best dishwashers , and over-the-range microwaves . And while Samsung came tops for its washing machine range, LG beat it to dryers .

An assortment of appliances sitting on the floor, including a washing machine, fridge freezer, stand mixer, vacuum cleaner, dishwasher, microwave and coffee maker (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Additionally, there were a handful of smaller appliance brands, including Haier, that came in at 80 for their cooktop and range s. It’s also worth noting that the popular Bosch fell to last place (down by 3%), to a low ACSI score of 78.

What’s more, if you’re looking to create a DIY smart home , the report also predicted that Generative AI will be widely available in household appliances. And once all brands are ready to integrate such innovative technology, AI may well revolutionize your kitchen.

So take note before you invest in one of the best appliances for your home, as brand reputation goes a long way.

