New on Peacock in October 2023 — All the new shows and movies to watch

Thrills and chills are in store thanks to the fresh movies and shows that are new on Peacock in October 2023. The streaming service is welcoming a wave of additions to stand beside their existing catalog of Universal films and shows from NBC, Bravo, Syfy and other brands.

With spooky season in full swing, Peacock's new arrivals include two titles that fit the bill. Blumhouse turns the terrifying horror game phenomenon Five Nights at Freddy's into a cinematic event that may haunt your nightmares. Meanwhile, Wolf Like Me season 2 leans more toward the comedic side of creatures.

Here's everything that's new on Peacock in October 2023, led by our top picks.

New on Peacock in October 2023: Top picks

Wolf Like Me season 2

Navigating the trials of a budding relationship is one thing, but when there's a pregnancy with supernatural implications on the line, things get a little...hairy. As Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) grapple with their unborn child's destiny, they soon find their love and feelings for one another tested. And when Mary's old professor Anton (Edgar Ramirez), enters the mix, that only complicates things further. His sudden reappearance threatens to reveal some pretty dangerous secrets that Mary would have preferred to have left hidden. Obviously, that's the least of the couple's worries, though, with a potential wolf-human hybrid on the way.

Premieres Oct. 19 on Peacock

Five Nights at Freddy's

In this film adaptation of the hit game series Five Nights At Freddy's, working the night shift at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza takes a sinister turn. As Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) starts his seemingly routine job, he's soon plunged into a nightmare where animatronic mascots turn into terrifying killers after midnight. Mike isn't just struggling to save himself, but also racing against time to save his younger sister Abby (Piper Rubio) from Freddy and the gang. As the night wears on, Mike uncovers some unsavory secrets about the pizza joint that hint these animatronics might be more than just simple machines.

Premieres Oct. 27 on Peacock

Everything new on Peacock in October 2023

OCTOBER 1

Back to the Future

Back to the Future II

Back to the Future III

Bridesmaids

Casper’s Haunted Christmas

Clay Pigeons

Cowboys & Aliens

Death Becomes Her

The Dilemma

E.T., The Extra Terrestrial

Ender’s Game

Escape Plan

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Exorcist: The Beginning

The Faculty

Hell Fest

Honey

Honey 2

Hot Fuzz

How to Train Your Dragon

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

Inside Man

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Krampus

The Mist

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Paul

Scream 4

Separation

Shaun of the Dead

Silent Hill

Split

Step Brothers

TED

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Traffic

Trainwreck

Vampire Academy

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Winchester

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey

Zombieland

Meet the Press (NBC)

OCTOBER 2

Fright Krewe, season 1 (all episodes)

OCTOBER 3

The Next Three Days

OCTOBER 9

The Turning Point: Martha’s Vineyard v. Desantis (MSNBC)

OCTOBER 12

The Black Phone

OCTOBER 13

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams, all episodes (Peacock Original)

OCTOBER 16

47 Ronin

HellBoy (2019)

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

Rob Zombie’s Halloween

You, Me and Dupree

OCTOBER 19

Wolf Like Me, season 2 (all episodes)

OCTOBER 20

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

OCTOBER 22

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry

OCTOBER 24

Krishnas: Gurus. Karma. Murder., all episodes (Peacock Original)

OCTOBER 26

Home

OCTOBER 27

Five Nights at Freddy’s