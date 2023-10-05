New on Peacock in October 2023 — All the new shows and movies to watch

Brittany Vincent

Kelly Woo
 published

All the new Peacock shows and movies you should check out this month

Josh Hutcherson in Five Nights at Freddy's
(Image credit: Peacock)
Thrills and chills are in store thanks to the fresh movies and shows that are new on Peacock in October 2023. The streaming service is welcoming a wave of additions to stand beside their existing catalog of Universal films and shows from NBC, Bravo, Syfy and other brands. 

With spooky season in full swing, Peacock's new arrivals include two titles that fit the bill. Blumhouse turns the terrifying horror game phenomenon Five Nights at Freddy's into a cinematic event that may haunt your nightmares. Meanwhile, Wolf Like Me season 2 leans more toward the comedic side of creatures. 

Here's everything that's new on Peacock in October 2023, led by our top picks. 

New on Peacock in October 2023: Top picks

Wolf Like Me season 2

Navigating the trials of a budding relationship is one thing, but when there's a pregnancy with supernatural implications on the line, things get a little...hairy. As Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) grapple with their unborn child's destiny, they soon find their love and feelings for one another tested. And when Mary's old professor Anton (Edgar Ramirez), enters the mix, that only complicates things further. His sudden reappearance threatens to reveal some pretty dangerous secrets that Mary would have preferred to have left hidden. Obviously, that's the least of the couple's worries, though, with a potential wolf-human hybrid on the way. 

Premieres Oct. 19 on Peacock

Five Nights at Freddy's

In this film adaptation of the hit game series Five Nights At Freddy's, working the night shift at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza takes a sinister turn. As Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) starts his seemingly routine job, he's soon plunged into a nightmare where animatronic mascots turn into terrifying killers after midnight. Mike isn't just struggling to save himself, but also racing against time to save his younger sister Abby (Piper Rubio) from Freddy and the gang. As the night wears on, Mike uncovers some unsavory secrets about the pizza joint that hint these animatronics might be more than just simple machines. 

Premieres Oct. 27 on Peacock

Everything new on Peacock in October 2023

OCTOBER 1

Back to the Future 
Back to the Future II 
Back to the Future III 
Bridesmaids
Casper’s Haunted Christmas 
Clay Pigeons
Cowboys & Aliens
Death Becomes Her 
The Dilemma
E.T., The Extra Terrestrial
Ender’s Game
Escape Plan
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Exorcist: The Beginning 
The Faculty 
Hell Fest 
Honey 
Honey 2 
Hot Fuzz
How to Train Your Dragon
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer 
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer 
Inside Man
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Krampus
The Mist
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Paul
Scream 4
Separation
Shaun of the Dead 
Silent Hill 
Split
Step Brothers
TED
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Traffic
Trainwreck
Vampire Academy
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins 
Winchester
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Zombieland
Meet the Press (NBC)

OCTOBER 2

Fright Krewe, season 1 (all episodes)

OCTOBER 3

The Next Three Days

OCTOBER 9

The Turning Point: Martha’s Vineyard v. Desantis (MSNBC)

OCTOBER 12

The Black Phone

OCTOBER 13

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams, all episodes (Peacock Original)

OCTOBER 16

47 Ronin
HellBoy (2019)
Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
Rob Zombie’s Halloween
You, Me and Dupree

OCTOBER 19

Wolf Like Me, season 2 (all episodes)

OCTOBER 20

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

OCTOBER 22

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry

OCTOBER 24

Krishnas: Gurus. Karma. Murder., all episodes (Peacock Original)

OCTOBER 26

Home

OCTOBER 27

Five Nights at Freddy’s

