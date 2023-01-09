New on Netflix: New movies and shows week of January 9

Netflix continues to kick off the new year with a slate of new shows and movies including a returning fan favorite. Oh, and there's a new movie starring Rob Lowe!

That film is Dog Gone, and it's about a boy and his father who are trying to find a good dog named Gonker. In an adaptation of Pauls Toutonghi's 2016 book of the same title, young Fielding Marshall (Johnny Berchtold) and his dad John (Lowe) need to find Gonker in two weeks, as the canine needs medication to survive.

Netflix's big returning series of the week is Vikings: Valhalla Season 2. The series is tracking the adventures of famed Viking explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his sister Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson) and prince of Norway Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

Oh, and not to be outdone, Netflix's big new series of the week is all about drama on the tennis court. The first five episodes of Netflix's Break Point — which is from the team that gave us Formula 1: Drive to Survive — drop this week. Notable active players included are Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek. Maria Sharapova, Andy Roddick and John McEnroe chip in with their thoughts.

So, let's get down to a day-by-day breakdown of what's new on Netflix this week!

What's new on Netflix this week?

Our picks are in bold, Netflix's synopses are in italics.

Arriving on Netflix January 9

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

Arriving on Netflix January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (Netflix Comedy)

No topic is safe in this unfiltered stand-up set from Andrew Santino as he skewers everything from global warming to sex injuries to politics.

No topic is safe in this unfiltered stand-up set from Andrew Santino as he skewers everything from global warming to sex injuries to politics. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker 🇬🇧 (Netflix Documentary)

This shocking documentary chronicles a happy-go-lucky nomad's ascent to viral stardom and the steep downward spiral that resulted in his imprisonment.

Arriving on Netflix January 11

Noise 🇲🇽 (Netflix Film)

A search for her missing daughter leads a mother to a support network, where she bonds with other women whose lives have been destroyed by violence.

A search for her missing daughter leads a mother to a support network, where she bonds with other women whose lives have been destroyed by violence. Sexify: Season 2 🇵🇱 (Netflix Series)

With the future of their startup in flux, the three young entrepreneurs must balance tumultuous personal lives, a bitter rival and a demanding investor.

Arriving on Netflix January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

To find the legendary Tianshang weapons, big-hearted Po and the Dragon Knights journey across the world. But will they beat evil to the punch?

To find the legendary Tianshang weapons, big-hearted Po and the Dragon Knights journey across the world. But will they beat evil to the punch? The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House 🇯🇵 (Netflix Series)

Two inseparable friends move to Kyoto to chase their dreams of becoming maiko, but decide to pursue different passions while living under the same roof.

Two inseparable friends move to Kyoto to chase their dreams of becoming maiko, but decide to pursue different passions while living under the same roof. Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Enemies — old and new — await Freydis, Leif and Harald as they scatter to the far corners of the globe in pursuit of power and new worlds to conquer.

Arriving on Netflix January 13

Break Point (Netflix Documentary)

From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, BREAK POINT follows a diverse group of tennis players on and off the court as they compete in gruelling slams with hopes of winning a final and even bigger dreams of becoming world number one.

From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, BREAK POINT follows a diverse group of tennis players on and off the court as they compete in gruelling slams with hopes of winning a final and even bigger dreams of becoming world number one. Dog Gone (Netflix Film)

After a young man and his beloved dog are separated on the Appalachian Trail, he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it’s too late. Based on an incredible true story of humanity and everyday heroism.

After a young man and his beloved dog are separated on the Appalachian Trail, he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it’s too late. Based on an incredible true story of humanity and everyday heroism. Sky Rojo: Season 3 🇪🇸 (Netflix Series)

Coral, Gina and Wendy have made a new life — and found love — in Almería. But with Romeo bent on revenge, their peace and quiet won't last long.

Coral, Gina and Wendy have made a new life — and found love — in Almería. But with Romeo bent on revenge, their peace and quiet won't last long. Suzan & Freek (Netflix Documentary)

After going viral from posting covers on social media, a passionate music duo and couple navigate remarkable success and accompanying fame.

After going viral from posting covers on social media, a passionate music duo and couple navigate remarkable success and accompanying fame. Trial by Fire 🇮🇳 (Netflix Series)

After the deadly Uphaar cinema fire, two grief-stricken parents navigate the loss of their kids and a dogged fight for justice. Based on true events.

Leaving Netflix this week

Very little is leaving Netflix this week, so we're also including what's disappearing next week.

Leaving 1/12/23

CHIPS

Leaving 1/15/23

Steve Jobs

Leaving 1/17/23

Yummy Mummies: Season 1

If you want to browse by specific genres, check out our guides to the best family movies on Netflix, best comedies on Netflix, best Netflix documentaries, best romantic movies on Netflix and the best horror movies on Netflix.

Plus, dig into Netflix hidden features which will let you access secret categories, games and more.