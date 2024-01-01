New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Jan. 1-7)

New year, new on Netflix! More fresh movies and shows are hitting the streaming service to kick off 2024.

The major standout is Good Grief, which follows a man named Marc who loses his husband and must grapple with the grief of saying goodbye unexpectedly to his partner with an impromptu trip to Paris.

There's also The Brothers Sun, starring Michelle Yeoh, which finds a member of a Taiwainese crime family learning about and becoming entangled in his brood's scuffles with other triad members in Taipei, which turns his naive sensibilities and his world upside down.

Looking for even more to watch? You can browse our complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week below.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

Bitconned

Directed by Bryan Storkel, known for The Legend of Cocaine Island, this documentary chronicles the rise and fall of one of the earliest high-profile crypto frauds. Ray Trapani grew up wanting to become a criminal mastermind. He found his calling during the Bitcoin frenzy of 2017, which was the perfect setting for his get-rich-quick scheme. With the creation of Centra Tech, a supposed crypto debit card, Ray and his accomplices soon found quick wealth through a blend of fake LinkedIn profiles, and celebrity endorsements. Ray's story is told through insights from his family, friends, and the journalist who helped unravel the Centra Tech facade.

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

This docuseries explores the benefits of plant-based diets through a unique scientific lens, following identical twins as they undergo a radical change in their eating habits for eight weeks. During this experiment, the series examines the twins' dietary changes, showcasing the differences between eating meat and dairy and staying strictly on plant-based diets. While it's meant to entertain, it's also set to deliver some interesting revelations about the influence of certain food choices on our bodies.

Boy Swallows Universe

Eli Bell's (Felix Cameron) world is anything but ordinary. With his father gone, his mother in jail, and a stepfather tied up in dealing heroin, his life in the suburbs of Darra, Australia, is a bleak one. His guiding light comes in the form of Slim (Bryan Brown), a criminal with a knack for prison breaks, who looks after Eli and his brilliant brother. While dealing with the infamous Tytus Broz (Anthony LaPaglia), Brisbane's infamous drug lord, Eli works to build himself a better life through any means necessary.

The Brothers Sun

After the Sun family patriarch and triad leader is critically wounded, assassin Charles "Chairleg" Sun (Justin Chien), rushes to Los Angeles to shield his mother Eileen (Michelle Yeoh) and his sheltered younger brother Bruce (Sam Song Li) from harm. Unaware of his family's dark legacy, Bruce is soon thrust into a battle for supremacy among Taipei's deadliest families. The Suns — Charles, Bruce, and mom Eileen — must work together to combat a new up-and-coming family while working to heal old wounds and prevent new rifts from opening.

Good Grief

When Marc (Dan Levy) suddenly loses his husband Oliver (Luke Evans), everything changes. In a bid to seek some peace and healing, he goes on an impromptu trip to Paris with friends Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel). While the friend group takes in the sights and sounds of Paris, they find a series of shared understandings and work through problems they've all been dealing with while Marc ultimately has to find it within himself during these difficult times to come to terms with the loss of his partner.

Everything new on Netflix: Jan. 1-7

JANUARY 1

Bitconned — Netflix Documentary

Ray Trapani had always wanted to be a criminal, even as a young boy. In 2017, amidst the economic frenzy of the Bitcoin boom, there was no better place for scammers than cryptocurrency. So when Ray's friend approached him with the idea of creating a debit card for crypto, Trapani jumped at the chance. There was only one problem: he had no idea how to do that. But thanks to fake LinkedIn profiles, paid celebrity endorsements, and the online community’s insatiable desire to "get rich quick," Centra Tech was soon raking in millions of dollars a day. Was it real? No. But did it work? Maybe. In this fast-paced, debaucherous documentary from director Bryan Storkel (Producer of The Legend of Cocaine Island + Director of The Pez Outlaw), Ray himself guides viewers through the ups and downs of his dramatic journey, alongside his family, former friends, and the journalist who exposed Centra Tech as the first high-profile fraud case of the crypto era.

Fool Me Once (GB) — Netflix Series

When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past.

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment — Netflix Documentary

Identical twins change their diets and lifestyles for eight weeks in a unique scientific experiment designed to explore how certain foods impact the body.

JANUARY 4

Boy Swallows Universe (AU) — Netflix Series

A young boy growing up in the suburbs of 1980s Brisbane faces the harsh realities of life — and the looming dangers that threaten his family.

The Brothers Sun — Netflix Series

When a mysterious enemy targets his family, a Taipei triad member heads to Los Angeles to protect his strong-willed mother and oblivious younger brother.

Society of the Snow (ES) — Netflix Film

In 1972, a Uruguayan flight crashed in the remote heart of the Andes, forcing survivors to become each other's best hope. A film by J.A. Bayona.

JANUARY 5

Good Grief — Netflix Film

Marc (Daniel Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face. Good Grief marks Levy’s debut as a feature-film writer and director. He also produced as part of Not a Real Production Company, alongside Sister Pictures.

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (KR) — Netflix Series

Gyeongseong, 1945. In Seoul's grim era under colonial rule, an entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival and face a monster born out of human greed.

JANUARY 6

The Florida Project

