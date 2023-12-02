New on Hulu in December 2023 — all the new shows and movies to watch

December has arrived, and that means a slew of new programming on Hulu. Beloved Canadian comedy series Letterkenny is coming to an end with its 12th season, marking the end of an era for one of Hulu’s earliest hits. There are new shows on the way, though, including the heist-thriller miniseries Culprits, U.K. dysfunctional family sitcom Such Brave Girls and the English-language dub of popular Korean teen superhero series Moving.

December also brings new documentaries, including the LGBTQ chronicle We Live Here: The Midwest, about the struggles faced by queer residents of conservative Midwest communities, and Nat Geo’s acclaimed investigative documentary The Mission. Recent theatrical releases The Retirement Plan, Blue Jean, and Maggie Moore(s) all make their streaming debuts this month. Here are a few top picks to look out for on Hulu in December.

New on Hulu in December 2023: Top picks

Culprits

This British crime drama about a group of criminals who pull off a daring heist takes place after what would be the main focus of most similar stories -- the heist itself. Instead, the series follows the crew after they’ve gone their separate ways, only to find themselves targeted for death by a mysterious enemy.

The former associates who’ve worked hard to disassociate themselves have to reconnect to solve the mystery of who’s coming after them, while doing their best not to get killed. The eight-episode series was created by J Blakeson, who’s best known for writing and directing the Netflix movie I Care a Lot, so viewers can expect a similarly dark sense of humor and cynical view of humanity. The impressive cast includes Gemma Arterton, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Niamh Algar, and Eddie Izzard.

Premieres December 8 on Hulu

The Mission

This Nat Geo documentary film explores the tragic story of Christian missionary John Chau, who was killed in 2018 while attempting to reach and convert the people of North Sentinel Island, one of the last uncontacted native groups in the world. Filmmakers Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine examine Chau’s story from multiple perspectives, including fellow religious proselytizers, anthropologists, and other experts, working to understand his motives without condoning his illegal actions.

The movie recounts the details of Chau’s experience while placing him in a larger context of missionary work past and present. Following an acclaimed film festival run and a limited theatrical release that culminated in four Critics Choice Documentary Awards nominations, The Mission makes its streaming premiere on Hulu this month.

Premieres December 8 on Hulu

Letterkenny season 12

This long-running Canadian sitcom reached a new audience when Hulu brought it to the U.S. in 2018, and it’s since become one of Hulu’s signature shows, recently adding the spin-off series Shoresy. It’s rare for any streaming show to last for 12 seasons, and Letterkenny is coming to a close while it remains beloved by its dedicated fan base.

The show about friends living in small-town Ontario, Canada, has transcended borders while offering an amusing — and perhaps skewed — portrayal of Canadian culture. All episodes of the 12th season will premiere at once, and while there’s likely to be a special final farewell, the season announcement promises business as usual, as the characters contend with small-scale storylines including a comedy night, a country music hit, and a new nightclub.

Premieres December 26 on Hulu

Everything new on Hulu in December 2023

December 1

The Eric André Show: Complete Season 6





CoComelon: JJ’s Animal Time: Complete Season 2

One Piece: Complete Season 11 (SUBBED)

Airheads (1994)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

District 9 (2009)

Epic Movie (2007)

Epic (2011)

Ever After (1998)

Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)

Harry Brown (2009)

Harvard Park (2012)

High School High (1996)

High-Rise (2015)

Hostel: Part III (2011)

Hudson Hawk (1991)

The Hustler (1961)

House of Flying Daggers (2004)

Hustlers (2019)

Hysteria (2011)

I Am Number Four (2011)

Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

Juno (2007)

Magic Mike XXL (2015)

Magic Mike (2012)

The Marine (2006)

Masterminds (2016)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

National Treasure (2004)

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets (2007)

The Omen (2006)

Paddington 2 (2018)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Shutter (2008)

The Sitter (2011)

Sommersby (1993)

Splash (1984)

Tombstone (1993)

War (2007)

A Walk in the Woods (2015)

When in Rome (2010)

You Again (2010)

December 3

The Jingle Bell Jubilee (2023)

December 4

Mob Land (2023)

December 6

We Live Here: The Midwest: Documentary Premiere (2023)

A História Delas: Complete Season 1

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

December 7

Snapped: Complete Seasons 16 – 18

I Survived… Complete Season 5

I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 1

The Bling Ring: Special Premiere

December 8

Culprits: Complete Season 1

The Mission: Special Premiere

Proximity (2020)

December 9

Maestra: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Meet Me Under the Mistletoe (2023)

December 10

The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

December 11

Science Fair: The Series: Complete Season 1

December 13

Moving: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Undead Unluck: Series Premiere (DUBBED)

December 14

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 8

Swamp People: Complete Season 14

Blue Jean (2022)

Higher Power (2018)

I Was Possessed: Complete Season 1

A Nurse to Die For: Special Premiere

Top Shot: All-Stars: Complete Season 5

December 15

Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 1

CMA Country Christmas

2 Days in New York (2012)

Alan Partridge (2013)

Freakonomics (2010)

I Give It a Year (2013)

Lemon (2017)

Results (2015)

The Giver (2014)

White God (2014)

The Retirement Plan (2023)

December 20

Dragons of Wonderhatch: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Woori the Virgin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat (2017)

December 21

Horimiya: Season 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

Murder In-Law: Complete Season 1

Nightwatch: Complete Season 5

Truck Night in America: Complete Season 1

A View to Kill For: Special Premiere

Operation Napoleon (2023)

December 22

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 2 Part 1 Premiere (DUBBED)

Maggie Moore(s) (2023)

December 25

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (2019)

December 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 12

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

December 27

Rewind the ’90s: Complete Season 1

December 28

Raffa: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 16

An Amish Murder: Special Premiere

Happy Face Killer: Special Premiere

December 29

It Lives Inside (2023)

December 31

The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)

The ABCs Of Death (2012)

Bad Milo! (2013)

Honeymoon (2014)

I Saw the Devil (2010)

Jack & Diane (2012)

Marrowbone (2017)

Satanic (2016)

Splinter (2008)

Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S/2 (2013)

V/H/S: Viral (2014)

XX (2017)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

Leaving Hulu in December 2023

Leaving on December 7

Proximity (2020)

Leaving on December 14

In the Fade (2017)

Serena (2014)

Leaving on December 27

Guns Akimbo (2020)

The Accountant (2016)

Leaving on December 31

Abduction (2011)

After Earth (2013)

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

An American Citizen (1992)

An Education (2009)

Beyond JFK: The Question Of Conspiracy (1991)

Billy Madison (1995)

Blackthorn (2011)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Body At Brighton Rock (2019)

The Boston Strangler (1968)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

Bogus (1996)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Christmas Cupid (2010)

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

Crash Pad (2017)

Crush (2002)

The Deep End Of The Ocean (1999)

D.E.B.S. (2005)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Daybreakers (2010)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Death on the Nile (2022)

Devil's Due (2014)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Don't Say A Word (2001)

Double Platinum (1999)

Driven (2019)

Elf (2003)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

The Experiment (2010)

Fat Albert (2004)

Fighting (2009)

Flight of the Phoenix (2004)

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Four Christmases (2008)

Fred Claus (2007)

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

Funny People (2009)

Garfield (2004)

Godzilla (1998)

The Gospel According to André (2017)

Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas (2013)

Hanna (2011)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Holiday in Handcuffs (2007)

Hollywood Homicide (2003)

Horses of McBride (2012)

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Into the Woods (2014)

It’s Christmas Carol! (2012)

Jack Frost (1998)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

The Magic Crystal (2011)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men in Black 3 (2012)

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas (2014)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?! (2014)

Nativity 4: Nativity Rocks! (2018)

The New Age (1994)

Night at the Museum (2006)

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018)

Oblivion (2013)

The Other Woman (2014)

Pain & Gain (2013)

Parental Guidance (2011)

Phone Booth (2003)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Possession (2012)

Q&A (1990)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Rudy (1993)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

Space Jam (1996)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)

Stoker (2011)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

That Night (1993)

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

To the Wonder (2012)

Todo Cambia (2000)

Tower Heist (2011)

Tropic Thunder (2008)

Turtle Beach (1992)

The Village (2004)

The Wedding Singer (2005)

3 Idiotas (2017)