New on Apple TV Plus in November 2023 — All 5 new shows to watch

Apple TV Plus is home to a wide variety of shows and movies that you won’t find anywhere else. Five new additions debut on the streaming service in November 2023, so if it’s been a while since you jumped on to check it out, now’s a good time to try a new show or enjoy a returning one.

This month, the Apple TV Plus new arrivals truly have a little something for everyone. The Buccaneers is set to scratch that Bridgerton itch with an exploration of 1870s London, while For All Mankind season 4 explores a new time, setting and space quandary for humanity to get past.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is the latest addition to the MonsterVerse that follows a battle between Godzilla and terrifying MUTOs as two siblings delve into the secrets behind the Monarch organization. Plus, Apple TV Plus has Slow Horses season 3 and the new romantic movie Fingernails.

Here are the top picks for what's new on Apple TV Plus in November 2023.

Fingernails

Anna (Jessie Buckley) is a teacher who's been seeing Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) for a long time. Their stable, some might say "boring" life together takes a strange turn when Anna secretly joins The Love Institute, a place that takes romantic compatibility to a whole new level. There, love is put to the test with bizarre lessons and a peculiar procedure involving fingernails. Anna works alongside her new colleague Amir (Riz Ahmed), as they help couples survive the tests at the institute, but there's much more in store for them than that as love fizzles between the pair. - BV

Premieres Nov. 3 on Apple TV Plus

The Buccaneers

In the world of 1870s London, a group of American girls turns high society on its head. These young women, dubbed the Buccaneers, cross the Atlantic with dreams that extend beyond the typical aspirations of securing wealthy husbands and prestigious titles. As they infiltrate the rigid traditions of old London, they bring with them a whirlwind of charisma and disregard for the old ways. If period dramas like Bridgerton are your thing, The Buccaneers should be right up your alley. Or your Downton Abbey, so to speak. - BV

Premieres Nov. 8 on Apple TV Plus

For All Mankind season 4

The latest season of For All Mankind explores a new frontier: claiming an asteroid. It's been eight years since the third season, according to the latest season 4 trailer. In a twist on the typical armageddon scenario where a massive rock hurtling toward Earth means complete destruction, this time around the entire world is set to take up arms to claim the resources it's going to bring for the luckiest and richest to use on their sustainable Mars base. Newcomers Toby Kebbell and Daniel Stern join the cast this time around, with survivors from the past three seasons returning for a new adventure as humanity works to figure out how to use Mars to its fullest potential. - BV

Premieres Nov. 10 on Apple TV Plus

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

This MonsterVerse series spans three generations and reveals the impact of Earth's colossal creatures on the planet. After a devastating battle between Godzilla and the massive unidentified terrestrial organisms, aka MUTOs, leave San Francisco in ruins, two determined siblings delve into their family's mysterious past, uncovering connections to the enigmatic Monarch organization. Their journey takes them through time, from the 1950s to the present day, as they cross paths with Army officer Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell), a man holding secrets that could shake Monarch to its core. - BV

Premieres Nov. 17 on Apple TV Plus

Slow Horses

Gary Oldman’s “Tinker Tailor Failed Spy” series returns for a very welcome third season. His sardonic spymaster Jackson Lamb is back to shepherd his team of disgraced MI5 agents in another case. A romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. Lamb and the other misfits are dragged into the fight and they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself. - KW

Premieres Nov. 29 on Apple TV Plus