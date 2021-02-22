New iPads and AirTags tipped for Apple Spring event — what you need to know

It still looks like Apple's AirTags are on track for a March debut, although there may not be much else getting revealed at the Apple Spring event.

While lots of products have been rumored for the company's upcoming event, likely to be held next month, the latest leak claims only the AirTags and some new iPads will be shown off on stage.

Based on a tweet from leaker Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, the new iMac and AirPods models that have also been rumored to be debuting no longer seem to be on the cards.

AirTags are Apple's take on a Tile-style tracking tag. It's been rumored to be on the way since early 2020, but after several delays the device seems to be ready to launch. The AirTags will have some unique tricks compared to its rivals, such as AR compatibility, and the ability to find and return other people's lost tags.

As for the iPad models, we're looking at a new iPad Pro, which will likely use a new mini-LED display and a new A14-based chipset. There could also be a 9th-generation basic iPad, which will have a new 10.5-inch display and a refreshed chipset.

Apple hasn't updated either its entry-level AirPods or the AirPods Pro since 2019, so a new generation of both feels imminent. The AirPods 3 are thought to be gaining more secure in-ear tips, and may also get a rename to AirPods Lite or AirPods SE.

Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro 2 may be losing the iconic stems to look more like a traditional set of wireless earbuds. Otherwise, it seems like it'll keep all the features from the original version, including the excellent active noise cancelling.

The iMac all-in-one computer has gone even longer without an update, with the current model having been on sale since 2014. The first of two big changes is a design overhaul, which could make the iMac look like a Pro Display XDR.

The other upgrade is to its processor. Apple is expected to equip the iMac 2021 with a new Apple Silicon chip instead of the usual Intel processor. This could be the same M1 we saw in the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, or it could be a new piece of silicon designed specifically for a desktop.

Apple's iPads already take up several spots on our best tablets list, and no doubt new generations of the iPad and iPad Pro would do the same. And while Apple doesn't have an entry on the best key finder rankings yet, the AirTags should at least put up a good fight against the likes of Tile and its rivals.